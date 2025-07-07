CoreWeave’s $9B Core Scientific Deal Triggers Share Slump for Both

CoreWeave’s (CRWV) $9.0 billion acquisition of Core Scientific (CORZ) at $20.40 per share, based on an exchange ratio of 0.1235 CoreWeave shares per Core Scientific share, aims to enhance AI and HPC infrastructure.

The deal adds 1.3 gigawatts of data center power to CoreWeave’s portfolio, with 840 megawatts already leased and 1 gigawatt available for expansion, strengthening its capacity to meet AI-driven cloud computing demand.

By integrating Core Scientific’s infrastructure, CoreWeave, backed by Nvidia’s (NVDA) 7% stake, enhances operational efficiency and positions itself to capitalize on the growing AI market, though investor skepticism reflects concerns over the deal’s valuation.

CoreWeave’s (CRWV) acquisition of Core Scientific (CORZ) for $9.0 billion marks a strategic move to bolster its AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, though market reactions have been mixed, with CoreWeave shares dropping to an intraday low of $155.26 and Core Scientific shares declining more than 20% to $13.65 on Monday. The deal, which values Core Scientific at $20.40 per share based on CoreWeave’s July 3 closing price of $165.20, involves an exchange ratio of 0.1235 newly issued CoreWeave shares for each Core Scientific share. This acquisition enhances CoreWeave’s operational efficiency by integrating Core Scientific’s high-performance data center infrastructure, a critical step for scaling AI and HPC workloads.

The transaction adds 1.3 gigawatts of gross power to CoreWeave’s data center portfolio, with 840 megawatts already leased to CoreWeave and the remaining capacity previously used for cryptocurrency mining, alongside an additional 1 gigawatt available for future expansion. Both companies, originally rooted in cryptocurrency mining, have pivoted to renting AI servers, leveraging hardware from Nvidia (NVDA), which holds a 7% stake in CoreWeave. This vertical integration strengthens CoreWeave’s ability to meet growing demand for AI-driven cloud computing, particularly as enterprises increasingly rely on specialized infrastructure to support complex AI models.

Michael Intrator, CoreWeave’s CEO, Chairman, and co-founder, emphasized that owning Core Scientific’s infrastructure de-risks future expansion and enhances performance, positioning CoreWeave to better serve customers harnessing AI’s potential. The acquisition follows a prior unsuccessful attempt by CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific last year, reflecting a long-term strategy to consolidate its supply chain. However, the 20% drop in Core Scientific’s stock price suggests investor skepticism, possibly due to expectations of a higher offer price following last month’s reports of acquisition talks, as noted by The Wall Street Journal. Despite the market’s initial reaction, the deal aligns with the broader industry trend of cloud providers securing dedicated infrastructure to support the surging computational demands of AI, positioning CoreWeave to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market.

