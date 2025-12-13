SpaceX Rockets to $800B Valuation – Double in Months, Eyes Biggest-Ever IPO

SpaceX has authorized an insider secondary share sale valuing the company at approximately $800 billion, with shares priced at $421, nearly double the $212 per-share price from the $400 billion valuation in July.

The transaction enables purchases of up to $2.56 billion in shares, reflecting strong investor confidence while serving as a precursor to a potential 2026 initial public offering targeting a $1.5 trillion valuation and raising significantly more than $30 billion.

SpaceX leads the space industry through its dominant Falcon 9 launch operations and Starlink satellite internet service, with any IPO proceeds intended to accelerate Starship development and advanced orbital and lunar projects.

SpaceX (SPAX.PVT), Elon Musk’s aerospace and communications enterprise, has authorized an insider secondary share sale establishing a valuation of approximately $800 billion, with shares priced at $421 each. In a company message seen by Bloomberg on Friday, this marks a significant increase from the $212 per-share level in July, when the company was valued at $400 billion. The transaction allows new and existing investors, along with the company itself, to purchase up to $2.56 billion in shares from eligible shareholders, continuing SpaceX’s practice of conducting tender offers twice annually to provide liquidity for employees and investors.

This elevated valuation positions SpaceX as the world’s most valuable privately held company, surpassing the $500 billion record set by OpenAI in October. The development comes amid preparations for a potential initial public offering in 2026, which could seek to raise significantly more than $30 billion and target a company valuation of about $1.5 trillion – approaching the scale of Saudi Aramco’s 2019 listing. Proceeds from such an IPO would support accelerated development of the Starship rocket system, aimed at achieving high flight rates, as well as initiatives involving artificial intelligence data centers in orbit and lunar infrastructure.

SpaceX maintains dominance in the commercial space sector through its Falcon 9 rocket, the most frequently launched vehicle globally, capable of deploying satellites and crewed missions to orbit. Complementing this is Starlink, the company’s low-Earth orbit constellation providing broadband internet to millions of users worldwide, solidifying its leadership in satellite-based connectivity services.

While the timing, execution, and final terms of any public offering remain uncertain – dependent on operational milestones and market conditions – the current insider transaction serves as a key precursor, reflecting strong investor confidence in SpaceX’s trajectory across launch services, satellite operations, and advanced space exploration projects.

