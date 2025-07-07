Citi Ups Nvidia’s Target

Citi (C) raised Nvidia’s (NVDA) price target to $190 from $180, driven by a 13% increase in the 2028 AI data center semiconductor TAM to $563 billion, fueled by strong sovereign demand and networking opportunities.

Nvidia’s networking sales are projected to grow significantly, with 2028 TAM revised to $119 billion, representing 21% of the AI data center market, while the Blackwell platform rollout supports gross margin expansion to the mid-70% range.

Despite potential risks from new U.S. export restrictions, Nvidia’s robust GPU monitoring and involvement in nearly all sovereign AI deals bolster its strong growth outlook, with 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates raised by 6% and 21%, respectively.

Nvidia (NVDA) is poised to capitalize on the accelerating demand for AI data center semiconductors, with Citi (C) raising its price target on the company to $190 from $180, driven by an expanded total addressable market (TAM) and robust growth projections. The Wall Street firm now forecasts the 2028 AI data center semiconductor TAM at $563 billion, a 13% increase from its prior $500 billion estimate, fueled by stronger-than-expected sovereign demand and enhanced networking opportunities. This bullish outlook reflects Nvidia’s dominant position in the AI ecosystem, underpinned by its advanced technology and strategic market presence.

Citi’s updated valuation hinges on a 30x price-to-earnings multiple applied to its revised 2028 earnings per share estimate of $6.37. The firm also raised its 2027 and 2028 EPS forecasts by 6% and 21%, respectively, signaling confidence in Nvidia’s sustained growth trajectory. A key driver of this optimism is the networking segment, where Citi now projects a 2028 TAM of $119 billion, up from $90 billion, as demand for larger AI training clusters and intra-networking opportunities surges. Networking is expected to constitute 21% of the AI data center TAM by 2028, compared to the prior 18% estimate, with Nvidia’s own networking sales within its data center business projected to rise by 12% in 2027 and 27% in 2028, accounting for roughly 20% of total data center revenue.

The smooth rollout of Nvidia’s Blackwell platform further bolsters its growth prospects. Citi notes that deployments are progressing rapidly, with the transition from the Hopper architecture to the B200 serving as a model for the anticipated shift to the GB300. Supply concerns surrounding Blackwell appear overstated, as Nvidia demonstrates confidence in its ability to scale production, particularly for the GB200 and, eventually, the GB300. This operational strength supports Citi’s expectation of gross margin expansion, with margins projected to reach the mid-70% range by fiscal year-end, reflecting Nvidia’s ability to maintain pricing power and operational efficiency.

Sovereign AI investments are a significant catalyst, already contributing billions of dollars in 2025 and expected to accelerate in 2026. Nvidia’s involvement in nearly every sovereign deal provides a clear line of sight to tens of gigawatts of capacity over the next few years, reinforcing its critical role in global AI infrastructure development. However, Citi acknowledges potential risks, notably the possibility of new U.S. export restrictions under the Trump administration targeting countries like Malaysia and Thailand due to concerns over indirect shipments to China. While the impact of existing China AI bans is already reflected in Nvidia’s valuation, and broader diffusion rules are not anticipated, these new curbs could pose a modest challenge. Nevertheless, Citi believes Nvidia’s robust monitoring of GPU movements mitigates this risk effectively.

Nvidia’s leadership in AI compute and networking, combined with its ability to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, positions it as a cornerstone of the AI revolution. The company’s technological advancements, particularly in the Blackwell platform, and its deep engagement with sovereign AI initiatives underscore its capacity to drive significant value in the rapidly evolving AI data center market. As demand for AI infrastructure continues to surge, Nvidia remains well-equipped to deliver sustained growth, making it a compelling focal point for investors tracking the AI sector’s expansion.

Price Action: Nvidia traded down 0.90% to $157.90 in Monday’s premarket session. The company, with a market cap of $3.89 trillion, remains strong- up 18.65% year-to-date and 26.63% over the past year.

