Futures Drop as Trump Threatens 10% BRICS Tariff, Deals Deadline Nears

U.S. stock futures declined on Monday, with Dow futures down 26 points to 45,072.00, S&P 500 futures off 19 points to 6,305.75, and Nasdaq-100 futures falling 100 points to 22,963.00, as President Trump’s renewed tariff threats heightened trade uncertainty ahead of an August 1 deadline.

Tesla (TSLA) shares dropped 6.5% to $295.09 in premarket trading following CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of a new political party, adding to concerns about his political involvement impacting the company’s brand and sales.

Despite market jitters, optimism persists that strong corporate earnings could drive further gains, with Fundstrat's Tom Lee suggesting that companies navigating tariff challenges may deliver positive surprises in the upcoming earnings season.

The U.S. stock market faced downward pressure on Monday as escalating trade tensions, driven by President Trump’s renewed tariff threats, rattled investor confidence. Futures for major indices reflected the unease: Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 26 points to 45,072.00, S&P 500 futures declined 19 points to 6,305.75, and Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 100 points, or 0.43%, to 22,963.00. The market’s retreat followed a robust jobs report that had propelled the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) to record closing highs on Thursday, just before the Independence Day holiday shortened trading sessions. However, the looming reimposition of tariffs, set to take effect on August 1, has shifted focus to potential volatility in an equity market trading at elevated levels.

President Trump’s latest remarks, posted on social media late Sunday, intensified global trade concerns. He announced that any nation aligning with the “Anti-American policies of BRICS” – a coalition including major U.S. trading partners like China and India – would face an additional 10% tariff, with no exceptions. This followed criticism of his tariff policies at the recent BRICS summit, amplifying uncertainty as his self-imposed tariff pause nears its July 9 expiration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that letters detailing country-specific tariff rates will be sent to trading partners this week, though the duties will not apply until August 1. Bessent suggested that deals with some of the 18 major trading partners are imminent, with broader tariff policies for over 100 other nations to follow. So far, the U.S. has secured agreements with the UK and Vietnam and established a preliminary framework with China, but the prospect of widespread tariffs continues to unsettle markets.

Beyond equities, other asset classes showed mixed responses. Gold prices fell $30.70, or 0.92%, to $3,309.60 per ounce, reflecting a cautious shift away from safe-haven assets. The VIX, – often dubbed the market’s “fear gauge,” rose 0.14 to 17.62, signaling heightened expectations of volatility. Crude oil prices remained steady at $66.99 per barrel, while Treasury yields showed minimal movement, with the 10-year yield edging up 0.0120, or 0.277%, to 4.3450, and the 30-year yield unchanged at 4.8620.

Individual stock movements underscored the market’s sensitivity to non-trade developments as well. Tesla (TSLA) shares slid 6.5% to $295.09 in premarket trading after CEO Elon Musk announced plans to launch the “America Party,” a move that has fueled investor concerns about his increasing political involvement. Some attribute Tesla’s recent brand and sales challenges to Musk’s polarizing public statements, which could further weigh on the stock as trade-related uncertainties loom.

Despite the cautious sentiment, some market observers remain optimistic about the ongoing equity rally. Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, highlighted on CNBC that the market’s ability to adapt to tariff-driven economic shifts could lead to positive earnings surprises in the upcoming reporting season. He noted that companies demonstrating resilience in navigating trade challenges could outperform, describing the current market as a “most hated V-shaped rally.” This perspective suggests that while near-term volatility is likely, strong corporate fundamentals could sustain upward momentum if earnings exceed tempered expectations.

The interplay of trade policy developments and corporate performance will likely dictate market direction in the coming weeks. With tariff negotiations ongoing and the August 1 deadline approaching, investors are bracing for potential disruptions while seeking opportunities in a market that remains near historic highs.

