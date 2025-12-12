AMINA Bank has become the first European bank to go live with Ripple Payments, enabling fast, compliant cross-border transfers for its crypto-native clients using Ripple’s infrastructure.

The partnership centers on Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD, building on AMINA’s earlier adoption of RLUSD custody and trading, with explicit clarification that it does not involve XRP or the XRP Ledger.

This milestone strengthens Ripple’s European footprint, supports its push toward a $100 billion processed-volume target, and reinforces its institutional focus on secure digital asset payment rails.

Ripple’s strategic integration with AMINA Bank represents another important, if not pivotal, advancement in bridging traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure, enabling seamless cross-border transactions for institutional clients. As the first European bank to deploy Ripple Payments, AMINA Bank, a FINMA-regulated institution based in Switzerland, now facilitates near real-time transfers that address longstanding inefficiencies in legacy correspondent networks. This collaboration directly supports crypto-native businesses by reducing settlement delays and costs inherent in conventional systems, allowing clients to route funds through compliant fiat and stablecoin channels with enhanced transparency on fees and intermediaries.

Central to this development is Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, which provides the foundational stability for these operations. Issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, a Ripple subsidiary under the rigorous New York Department of Financial Services framework, RLUSD maintains a 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar through full backing by high-quality reserves including cash equivalents and short-term U.S. government securities. Monthly third-party attestations ensure ongoing verification of these reserves, fostering trust among regulated entities. The integration builds on AMINA Bank’s prior support for RLUSD in custody and trading services earlier this year, emphasizing compliance as a core enabler for broader adoption in digital asset ecosystems.

This partnership underscores Ripple’s disciplined focus on institutional-grade solutions rather than speculative narratives. While market observers have occasionally linked such announcements to XRP dynamics, Ripple and legal experts like Bill Morgan have clarified that the emphasis here remains squarely on RLUSD, independent of the XRP Ledger or associated token. XRP, with its $123 billion market capitalization, continues to operate as a complementary liquidity mechanism within Ripple’s broader network, trading 1.71% higher at $2.03 as of the latest update. Ripple’s enterprise approach aligns with its decade-long track record of processing substantial volumes – nearing a $100 billion milestone – across more than 90% of global foreign exchange markets, serving banks, fintechs, and corporations in jurisdictions including Australia, Brazil, Dubai, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States.

By prioritizing regulatory adherence and operational resilience, Ripple positions itself as a key architect of mature digital asset infrastructure. The AMINA collaboration exemplifies how such integrations can empower web3 innovators to interface effectively with established financial rails, ultimately driving efficiency in a market where cross-border payments demand speed, security, and scalability. As Ripple advances its global commitments to digital asset facilitation, this milestone reinforces the company’s role in maturing the intersection of blockchain and traditional finance.

