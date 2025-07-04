S&P 500 Nears Sell Signal, Warns BofA

The S&P 500 (SPX) is nearing a sell signal at 6,300 points, a 0.3% increase from its Thursday close of 6,281, as warned by Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett, citing rising bubble risks.

U.S. stock futures fell Friday morning amid the Independence Day holiday, signaling caution as investors weigh economic resilience against potential volatility from upcoming unilateral tariff rate announcements.

The S&P 500 (SPX) surged to a record high of 6,284.65 on Thursday, driven by a resilient U.S. economy and evolving policy signals from President Donald Trump. However, Bank of America’s (BAC) chief strategist, Michael Hartnett, has raised a cautionary flag, advising investors to begin selling shares if the index breaches 6,300-a mere 0.33% above its recent close of 6,279.35. This warning comes amid growing concerns about market exuberance, with Hartnett noting that “overbought markets can stay overbought as greed is harder to conquer than fear.” His analysis points to heightened bubble risks, particularly as fiscal stimulus measures, including a recently passed $3.4 trillion tax-cut package by the House, continue to stoke investor optimism.

The rally in U.S. equities has been underpinned by renewed confidence in economic stability, with signs that the Trump administration may moderate its stance on tariffs. This shift has alleviated some market anxieties, spurring a resurgence in technology stocks and reigniting enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. The tech sector’s revival has been a key driver of the S&P 500’s ascent, with investors pouring capital into growth-oriented companies, reflecting a speculative fervor not seen since earlier market peaks. Yet, this momentum is tempered by persistent trade uncertainties. President Trump announced that his administration will begin issuing letters to trading partners on Friday, outlining unilateral tariff rates, a move that could reintroduce volatility into global markets.

Despite the bullish sentiment, Friday morning saw U.S. stock futures decline, signaling potential caution among investors as cash trading halted for the Independence Day holiday. The S&P 500’s current trajectory, while impressive, is not without precedent. Historically, markets have sustained overbought conditions for extended periods, particularly when supported by strong economic fundamentals or policy tailwinds. However, Hartnett’s threshold of 6,300 serves as a critical marker for investors to reassess risk. The combination of fiscal stimulus, trade policy shifts, and speculative fervor creates a complex landscape where opportunities and risks are finely balanced.

As of July 4, the S&P 500’s performance reflects a broader narrative of economic resilience but also underscores the fragility of sentiment-driven rallies. Investors must navigate the interplay of domestic policy developments, such as the $3.4 trillion fiscal package, and external pressures from impending tariff decisions. While the market’s upward momentum may persist, Hartnett’s warning highlights the need for vigilance as the index approaches a potential tipping point.

