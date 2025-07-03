CoreWeave First to Deploy Nvidia’s Newest AI Chips in Cloud

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is the first cloud provider to deploy Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell Ultra chips within Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) GB300 NVL72 AI systems, integrating 72 GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs.

is the first cloud provider to deploy Nvidia’s (NVDA) within Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) GB300 NVL72 AI systems, integrating 72 GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs. The Blackwell Ultra, delivering 50 times the AI content of its predecessor, boosted CoreWeave’s stock by 9% to $165.20, Dell’s by 1.41% to $125.22, and Nvidia’s by 1.33% to $159.34 on Thursday.

Supported by Dell’s U.S.-assembled infrastructure, CoreWeave’s early adoption of NvidiaA’s advanced chips enhances its AI cloud computing edge, while Nvidia’s successful rollout confirms its leadership in AI hardware.

The deployment of Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell Ultra chips at CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) marks a significant advancement in AI infrastructure, with Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) playing a pivotal role in delivering the necessary hardware. Announced on Thursday, CoreWeave has become the first cloud provider to install Nvidia’s GB300 NVL72 AI systems, which incorporate 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 Nvidia Grace CPUs in a liquid-cooled, rack-scale solution assembled and tested in the U.S. This milestone underscores Nvidia’s leadership in AI chip development and CoreWeave’s growing prominence in the competitive AI cloud-computing landscape. The Blackwell Ultra, designed to deliver 50 times more AI content than its predecessor, Blackwell, is optimized for training and deploying advanced AI models, meeting the surging demand from developers for cutting-edge performance.

CoreWeave’s strategic partnership with Nvidia and Dell has positioned it to outpace larger cloud providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in deploying Nvidia’s latest chips. The company’s ability to rapidly integrate the GB300 NVL72 systems highlights its specialized cloud platform, tailored for high-performance AI workloads. Nvidia’s stake in CoreWeave, combined with the cloud provider’s public debut earlier this year, has fueled significant investor confidence, with CoreWeave’s stock price soaring nearly 9% to $165.20 on Thursday and quadrupling since its IPO. Meanwhile, Dell’s shares rose 1.41% to $125.22, reflecting its critical role in supplying the infrastructure, while Nvidia’s stock gained 1.33% to $159.34, buoyed by the successful commercial rollout.

The Blackwell Ultra’s deployment comes at a crucial time for Nvidia, as investors closely monitor the company’s ability to manage transitions between chip generations without production delays. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress confirmed in May that Blackwell Ultra shipments would begin in the current quarter, and the successful integration at CoreWeave alleviates concerns about potential setbacks. The chip’s advanced capabilities, including enhanced memory and bandwidth, position it as a cornerstone for next-generation AI applications, from large-scale model training to real-time inference. CoreWeave’s early adoption not only strengthens its competitive edge but also reinforces Nvidia’s dominance in the AI hardware market, with Dell’s manufacturing expertise ensuring the systems meet the rigorous demands of modern AI workloads.

