Ilya Sutskever Takes the Helm at Safe Superintelligence After Meta Nabs Daniel Gross

Meta’s aggressive AI strategy includes a $14 billion investment in Scale AI and the creation of Meta Superintelligence Labs, though Gross was not listed among its publicized hires.

Ilya Sutskever, a prominent figure in artificial intelligence research and co-founder of OpenAI, has taken the helm as CEO of Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup he launched in 2024. This leadership transition, announced on Thursday, follows the departure of Daniel Gross, the company’s former CEO, whose tenure concluded on June 29. Gross, a seasoned entrepreneur and AI investor, was recently recruited by Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) as part of its aggressive push into AI development. Sutskever, in a post on X, noted that Gross’ role had been “winding down” and affirmed that Safe Superintelligence’s technical team would now report directly to him. Co-founder Daniel Levy has stepped into the role of president, ensuring continuity in the company’s leadership structure.

Safe Superintelligence has emerged as a significant player in the AI landscape, reportedly achieving a valuation of $32 billion during a fundraising round in April. The company’s focus on developing safe and advanced AI systems has drawn considerable attention, including an acquisition attempt by Meta, which Sutskever firmly declined. In his statement, he emphasized the company’s commitment to independence, stating, “We have the compute, we have the team, and we know what to do. Together we will keep building safe superintelligence.” This resolve underscores Safe Superintelligence’s mission to prioritize safety in AI development, a principle Sutskever championed during his time as OpenAI’s chief scientist, where he co-led the Superalignment team alongside Jan Leike, who later joined Anthropic.

Meta’s aggressive AI strategy, spearheaded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has been a defining force in the industry. The company recently announced the formation of Meta Superintelligence Labs, a new organization staffed with top-tier AI researchers and engineers. Meta’s $14 billion investment in Scale AI, which brought founder Alexandr Wang and several key engineers into its fold, highlights the scale of its ambitions. However, Daniel Gross was notably absent from the list of new hires publicized by Zuckerberg, suggesting his role at Meta may differ from those of other high-profile recruits.

Sutskever’s decision to lead Safe Superintelligence as an independent entity reflects a broader trend in the AI sector, where competition for talent and technological dominance is intensifying. His prior experience at OpenAI, where he played a pivotal role in advancing AI research, positions him uniquely to guide Safe Superintelligence toward its goal of developing secure and ethical AI systems. The company’s robust funding and technical capabilities provide a strong foundation for navigating the competitive landscape, even as tech giants like Meta continue to expand their influence through strategic acquisitions and investments.

