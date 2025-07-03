CrowdStrike Soars to Record High as Wedbush Hails It as Industry ‘Gold Standard’

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) stock reached an all-time high of $517.98 after Wedbush raised its price target to $575 from $525, maintaining an “Outperform” rating and praising its cybersecurity leadership.

stock reached an all-time high of $517.98 after Wedbush raised its price target to $575 from $525, maintaining an “Outperform” rating and praising its cybersecurity leadership. Wedbush noted strong deal momentum and new customer growth, driven by CrowdStrike’s platform approach and its pivotal role in securing AI workloads.

The company’s shares have risen nearly 33% year-over-year and 50% year-to-date, reflecting confidence in its AI-focused cybersecurity solutions and market strength.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), a leading cybersecurity firm, saw its stock reach an all-time high of $517.98 on Thursday, fueled by Wedbush’s increased price target and strong industry positioning. Wedbush raised its price target to $575 from $525, maintaining an “Outperform” rating, citing robust momentum in CrowdStrike’s platform approach and its status as the “gold standard” in cybersecurity. The firm’s analysts highlighted healthy deal flow and sustained demand, driven by CrowdStrike’s ability to secure artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, a critical growth area in the evolving digital landscape.

The cybersecurity sector has become increasingly vital as organizations face sophisticated threats, particularly with the rise of AI-driven applications. Wedbush noted that CrowdStrike’s strength in AI security has reduced the need for discounting, while new customer acquisitions, or “new logos,” continue to grow, signaling strong market traction. This competitive edge positions CrowdStrike to capitalize on the “AI Revolution,” as enterprises prioritize securing AI infrastructure against emerging vulnerabilities.

CrowdStrike’s stock has delivered impressive gains, rising nearly 33% year-over-year and 50% year-to-date, reflecting investor confidence in its technological leadership and market expansion. Wedbush’s analysis points to sustained growth into the next year, underpinned by CrowdStrike’s integrated platform, which combines endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and incident response. The company’s ability to maintain pricing power and attract new clients underscores its resilience in a competitive sector where innovation and reliability are paramount. As cybersecurity remains a top priority for businesses navigating digital transformation, CrowdStrike’s strategic focus on AI and platform-based solutions positions it as a leader in safeguarding the future of enterprise technology.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.