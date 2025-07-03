Datadog Rallies 10% on S&P 500 Inclusion

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares surged 10% to $147.70 after its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index (SPX), replacing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), which was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE).

shares surged 10% to $147.70 after its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index (SPX), replacing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), which was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE). The stock’s rally is driven by demand from index-tracking funds, though its high valuation (P/E 267.48) raises concerns amid competition from Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), Amazon Web Services, and Dynatrace (DT).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) experienced a significant stock price surge of 10%, reaching $147.70 in early trading on Thursday, following its announced inclusion in the S&P 500 Index (SPX), effective July 9. The cloud observability leader replaces Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), which is exiting the index due to its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), completed on July 2. This milestone underscores Datadog’s growing prominence in the $15 billion cloud monitoring market, driven by its robust financial performance, including $24.6 million in net income on $761.6 million in revenue for Q1 2025, reflecting a 25% year-over-year revenue increase.

Datadog’s upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 is expected to spark significant buying activity from passive index-tracking funds, which manage more than $4.5 trillion in assets. Historically, this rebalancing process has driven short-term price gains of 5–15% for newly added companies. With a market capitalization of $46.63 billion – well above the S&P 500’s $22.7 billion threshold – Datadog meets all eligibility criteria and stands out as a leader in the observability space. Although the stock has underperformed the broader tech sector by roughly 5.5% year-to-date, Wall Street analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” rating, with a consensus price target of $140.02, reflecting a 3.7% to 6.5% upside potential. However, its lofty price-to-earnings ratio of 267.48 underscores valuation concerns, especially amid competition from Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, and Dynatrace. As enterprises increasingly embrace hybrid cloud environments, Datadog’s AI-powered analytics and a growing customer base of over 30,500 position the company for long-term growth—though investors must weigh these strengths against elevated valuation risks in a fast-evolving sector.

