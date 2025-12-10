Oracle Faces Make-or-Break Earnings as AI Debt Fears Hit Fever Pitch

Oracle (ORCL) reports fiscal Q2 earnings after the close Wednesday, with consensus expecting $1.64 EPS, $16.21 billion in revenue (up 15% YoY), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) cloud revenue up 68% to ~$4.1 billion.

Shares have plunged 33% from their September peak amid rising debt concerns, with $105 billion total debt, $25.8 billion in new bonds issued this year, a BBB credit rating, and capex surging to $8.5 billion as investors question heavy reliance on a $300 billion OpenAI deal.

Despite the pullback, analysts see upside if OCI growth remains strong, though options markets are pricing a ±10% post-earnings move given intensifying worries over AI financing sustainability.

Oracle (ORCL) finds itself at the sharpest edge of Wall Street’s growing unease with the financing structure of the AI boom as it prepares to release fiscal second-quarter results after the close on Wednesday. Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $1.64 on revenue of $16.21 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase, while the critical Oracle Cloud Infrastructure segment is projected to grow 68% to nearly $4.1 billion.

The market’s focus has shifted from those headline growth rates to the sustainability of the capital-intensive path Oracle has chosen to achieve them. The company’s total debt stood at $105 billion last quarter, swollen by $25.8 billion in bond issuance this calendar year alone. Capital expenditures exploded to $8.5 billion in the first quarter from $2.3 billion a year earlier, reflecting massive data-center buildout tied to artificial-intelligence demand.

That leverage has made Oracle the focal point for broader concerns about debt-fueled AI investment across the sector. Its bonds carry a BBB composite credit rating, notably lower than the AA ratings assigned to peers such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Meta (META). Reflecting those worries, the cost of credit-default swaps on Oracle debt recently reached the highest level since 2009.

Much of the revenue optimism – and subsequent investor anxiety – stems from Oracle’s remaining performance obligations, which surged to $455 billion in the first quarter, driven in large part by a $300 billion commitment from OpenAI. The heavy dependence on a single, still-unprofitable customer has amplified fears that Oracle’s growth trajectory rests on circular financing dynamics and speculative long-term returns rather than near-term cash generation.

Since hitting an all-time high of $328 in September, Oracle (ORCL) shares have fallen 33%, starkly underperforming the broader Magnificent Seven cohort, which has gained more than 11% over the same period. The stock traded up 1.07% to $222.54 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Analysts remain divided. As noteD by YF, Jefferies’ Brent Thill has flagged Oracle as the primary battleground for AI-related debt concerns yet maintains that the recent selloff leaves more upside than downside risk. JPMorgan’s (JPM) Mark Murphy acknowledges the rising cost burden but argues that investors will tolerate it as long as OCI continues outgrowing the major hyperscalers.

Options markets are pricing an implied move of approximately 10% in either direction following Wednesday’s report, underscoring the binary nature of the setup: continued evidence of accelerating cloud adoption could restore confidence in the growth story, while any deceleration or further commentary on financing strain could intensify the selloff.

In short, Oracle’s upcoming print will serve as a referendum not just on its own execution but on whether the market is prepared to keep funding the AI infrastructure buildout at current valuations and leverage levels.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.