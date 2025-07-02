Apple, Alphabet, and Tesla Are Dampening the S&P 500 Rally

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has been dragged down by more than 120 points in 2025 due to declines in Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Tesla (TSLA), driven by AI integration challenges and weakening electric vehicle demand.

Strong performances from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Meta (META), each up 14% or more, alongside contributions from Netflix (NFLX), Broadcom (AVGO), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), have pushed the S&P 500 to a 5% gain for the year, nearing record highs.

The Magnificent Seven, accounting for about one-third of the S&P 500’s weighting, highlight the market’s reliance on mega-cap tech, with sustained underperformance potentially capping gains unless broader sectors rally.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has faced headwinds in 2025, with significant drag from three of its heavyweight constituents – Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – which have collectively weighed on the benchmark by more than 120 points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Apple, down 17% this year, has struggled to integrate artificial intelligence into its ecosystem, though its shares gained over 3% this week following reports of potential AI partnerships with Anthropic or OpenAI to enhance Siri, as noted by Bloomberg News. Alphabet, a $2.1 trillion titan, has shed 7% amid concerns that AI chatbots threaten its dominant Google search business, while Tesla’s 26% decline reflects weakening electric vehicle demand.

Despite these challenges, the S&P 500 has climbed approximately 5% in 2025, buoyed by strong performances from other Magnificent Seven members like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Meta Platforms Inc. (META), each up 14% or more, driven by their ability to leverage AI for revenue growth or infrastructure investment. Additional contributors to the index’s gains include Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), pushing the benchmark near record highs. The Magnificent Seven, including Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), which is roughly flat this year, account for about one-third of the S&P 500’s weighting, equivalent to seven of the index’s 11 sectors combined.

The market’s reliance on these mega-cap stocks underscores their outsized influence. Paul Stanley, chief investment officer at Granite Bay Wealth Management, emphasized to Bloomberg that the Magnificent Seven’s dominance means their underperformance, particularly from Apple, Alphabet, and Tesla, could hinder broader market gains unless offset by a robust rally across other sectors. Paul Marino of Themes ETFs told Bloomberg that investor hesitation toward Apple stems from its lack of a clear AI strategy, a critical differentiator in 2025, where AI prowess has separated winners like Nvidia from laggards. If Apple, Alphabet, and Tesla were to merely break even for the year, Bloomberg’s data suggests the S&P 500 could be approximately two percentage points higher, highlighting their drag on the index.

Stanley warned that sustained weakness in these key players could cap the market’s upside, even as the rally broadens beyond the tech-heavy leaders. The market’s trajectory in the second half of 2025 will hinge on whether these underperformers can regain momentum, particularly through AI-driven innovation, or if other sectors can sustain the index’s upward climb. With the S&P 500 trading near its peak, the balance between concentrated tech influence and broader market participation remains a focal point for investors.

