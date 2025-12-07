Musk Shoots Down Reports of $800 Billion SpaceX Valuation

Elon Musk firmly denied reports that SpaceX is raising new funds at an $800 billion valuation, calling the media coverage inaccurate.

SpaceX has been strongly cash-flow positive for years and funds all operations internally, relying only on biannual stock buybacks to provide liquidity for employees and existing investors.

These scheduled secondary sales allow wealth realization without primary dilution, supporting continued self-funding of Starship and Starlink expansion, and preservation of strategic control.

Elon Musk directly refuted weekend reports claiming SpaceX is actively raising new capital at an $800 billion valuation, labeling the stories inaccurate in a post on X Saturday. The CEO emphasized that SpaceX has maintained strong cash-flow positivity for several years and does not require external funding rounds to sustain operations or growth. Instead, the company conducts routine secondary stock sales twice per year, allowing employees and existing investors to realize partial liquidity without diluting ownership through primary issuance.

These scheduled tender offers have become standard practice for mature private technology companies with limited exit opportunities. By facilitating wealth creation for long-tenured staff while keeping equity concentrated among aligned shareholders. SpaceX’s ability to self-fund ambitious programs, including the ongoing Starship development cycle and the build-out of Starlink’s second-generation constellation, underscores the underlying profitability of its launch and satellite internet businesses. Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy missions continue to dominate the global commercial launch market, while Starlink has grown into a multi-billion-dollar recurring-revenue operation serving millions of subscribers across residential, maritime, aviation, and government segments.

The persistence of elevated private valuations, even without fresh primary capital, reflects sustained investor appetite for indirect exposure to SpaceX shares through special-purpose vehicles and secondary platforms. Musk’s clarification removes speculation of an imminent large-scale fundraising that could have signaled a need for additional runway ahead of major capital expenditures. With cash generation covering both operational needs and strategic investments, SpaceX remains positioned to advance its Mars colonization objectives on an internally driven timeline rather than one dictated by external capital markets.

