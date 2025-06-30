Robinhood Hits Record High After Distributing OpenAI, SpaceX Tokens in Europe

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) shares surged more than 11% to an all-time high after launching tokenized shares of OpenAI and SpaceX for European users, marking its first move into blockchain-based private equity access via its EU crypto app.

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) surged 11.50% to an all-time high of $92.64 on Monday, driven by the company’s innovative rollout of tokenized shares of private companies OpenAI and SpaceX to European users, marking its first foray into blockchain-based private equity access. According to CNBC, the announcement – made during a product showcase in Cannes – is part of Robinhood’s broader push to expand its global cryptocurrency offerings. As part of the initiative, more than 200 tokenized stocks and ETFs are now available for commission- and spread-free trading 24/5 exclusively via its EU crypto app. To incentivize adoption, Robinhood is offering 5 euros worth of OpenAI and SpaceX tokens to eligible EU users who onboard to trade stock tokens by July 7, allocating $1 million in OpenAI tokens and $500,000 in SpaceX tokens for the campaign.

This milestone leverages the EU’s flexible regulatory environment, which lacks the accredited investor restrictions that limit similar offerings in the U.S., allowing broader access to high-profile private companies typically reserved for insiders and ultra-wealthy investors. Johann Kerbrat, senior vice president and general manager of crypto at Robinhood, emphasized the company’s goal of addressing inequities in access to such investments, with tokenization enabling wider participation in the private equity market. The tokenized shares are distributed via Robinhood’s custody wallet, supported by its new Layer 2 blockchain built on Arbitrum, enhancing the infrastructure for its crypto initiatives.

In the U.S., regulatory barriers, particularly accredited investor rules, prevent immediate access to tokenized private equity, though Robinhood introduced staking for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), a significant step following prior restrictions by the Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Vlad Tenev has advocated for regulatory reform to enable broader blockchain-based investment opportunities, signaling Robinhood’s ambition to democratize finance through innovative technology. The company’s focus on tokenized assets and crypto staking aligns with growing global demand for accessible, blockchain-driven financial products, positioning Robinhood as a leader in the evolving intersection of fintech and cryptocurrency markets.

