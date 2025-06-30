Webuy Global Soars 60% After Coinbase Integration for Stablecoin Payments

Webuy Global Ltd. (WBUY) shares soared over 60% to an intraday high of $9.78 after integrating Coinbase Commerce, allowing global customers to pay for travel packages and products with cryptocurrencies, including USDC.

Shares of Webuy Global Ltd. (WBUY) surged more than 60% to an intraday high of $9.78 on Monday, driven by the Southeast Asian e-commerce and travel technology company’s integration of Coinbase Commerce into its platform, enabling global customers to pay for travel packages and products using hundreds of cryptocurrencies, including the stablecoin USDC. This strategic move positions Webuy to capitalize on the growing adoption of digital currencies, particularly in crypto-friendly markets, by offering a seamless, cost-efficient payment option that bypasses traditional banking intermediaries. Bin Xue, CEO of Webuy Global, emphasized that the integration addresses the needs of international travelers by enhancing transaction speed and convenience while reducing cross-border payment friction, thereby opening new avenues for customer acquisition.

The integration with Coinbase Commerce, a leading cryptocurrency payment processor, aligns with Webuy’s focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance its e-commerce and travel services, a sector increasingly driven by digital innovation. By accepting stablecoins like USDC, which are pegged to the U.S. dollar and offer price stability compared to volatile cryptocurrencies, Webuy mitigates foreign exchange risks for its customers, making it an attractive option for global travelers and shoppers. The significant stock price rally reflects investor enthusiasm for Webuy’s forward-thinking approach, as the company taps into the expanding intersection of e-commerce, travel, and blockchain-based payments. This development also underscores broader market trends, where businesses are increasingly adopting cryptocurrency payment solutions to cater to a tech-savvy, global customer base, positioning Webuy as a competitive player in the evolving digital economy.

