Microsoft Slides as AI Product Sales Reportedly Fall Short of Growth Targets

Microsoft (MSFT) firmly rejected a report published Wednesday by The Information claiming that the company had reduced growth targets for its artificial intelligence software sales after a significant portion of its salespeople failed to meet prior goals. The company’s shares fell 1.45% to $482.89 and touched an intraday low of $475.20 immediately following the article’s release.

A Microsoft spokesperson stated unequivocally that aggregate sales quotas for AI products have not been lowered and that the outlet had inaccurately conflated the separate concepts of growth expectations and formal quotas.

The reported shortfall centered on Microsoft Foundry, an Azure-based enterprise platform designed for building, deploying, and managing autonomous AI agents that can independently execute multi-step tasks on behalf of users or organizations. According to sources cited in the report, fewer than one-fifth of salespeople in one U.S. Azure unit achieved the targeted 50% growth in Foundry sales during the most recent fiscal year. In another unit, an initial goal to double Foundry sales was reportedly reduced to 50% after most representatives failed to hit the higher mark.

Microsoft emphasized that no broad reduction in AI-product quotas occurred, noting that it had clarified this distinction to The Information before publication.

The episode highlights a broader challenge facing the enterprise AI sector: while generative AI models and chat-based interfaces have seen rapid consumer and developer adoption, the deployment of production-grade autonomous agents inside large corporations remains slower than many providers anticipated. Integration difficulties, data-connectivity issues, reliability concerns, and the need for extensive customization have all contributed to cautious spending by traditional enterprises. The Information previously documented similar adoption hurdles at Carlyle Group, where early experiments with AI agents encountered persistent problems linking internal data sources, ultimately leading the firm to scale back its investment in the technology.

Microsoft is far from alone in navigating these dynamics. OpenAI, Google (GOOGL/GOOG), Anthropic, Salesforce (CRM), Amazon (AMZN) via Amazon Web Services, and numerous other platforms all offer competing frameworks for creating and orchestrating AI agents. Despite aggressive marketing of the efficiency gains and labor-augmentation potential of these tools, corporate procurement of agent-building platforms has not yet matched the explosive growth seen in foundational model usage or cloud AI infrastructure spend.

The gap between headline-making demonstrations and day-to-day enterprise deployment continues to be a critical factor shaping near-term revenue trajectories for companies betting heavily on applied AI solutions. Microsoft’s swift pushback against the report underscores the sensitivity surrounding perceptions of demand momentum as the industry moves from initial pilots toward scaled, revenue-generating implementations.

