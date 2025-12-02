Sam Altman Sounds ‘Code Red’ as ChatGPT Rivals Accelerate

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared an internal “code red,” redirecting resources to urgently improve ChatGPT as Google’s Gemini 3 and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.5 outperformed recent OpenAI models on key benchmarks.

Google’s Gemini 3 release in November drove its stock (GOOG) to a record high and prompted high-profile defections, including Salesforce (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff abandoning ChatGPT.

Facing intensifying competition and ambitious targets of growing revenue from $13 billion in 2025 to $200 billion by 2030, OpenAI has delayed other product initiatives, including AI agents, to focus exclusively on strengthening its core chatbot.

In the high‑stakes arena of artificial intelligence, OpenAI faces mounting challenges to its pioneering position in conversational models, driven by rapid advancements from competitors and the need to sustain aggressive growth targets. The company’s flagship product, ChatGPT, which disrupted the industry three years ago upon its debut, now contends with superior performance metrics from Google’s latest offering and sustained pressure from Anthropic’s evolving capabilities. This competitive landscape has prompted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to issue an internal directive prioritizing enhancements to ChatGPT’s core functionality, signaling a strategic pivot amid evolving market dynamics, according to The Information.

Google’s Gemini 3, unveiled in November, has quickly established itself as a benchmark leader, outperforming ChatGPT across key evaluations of reasoning, coding, and multimodal processing. This edge contributed to a surge in Google’s stock (GOOG), reaching an all-time high following the announcement, as investors recognized the model’s potential to integrate seamlessly into the company’s vast ecosystem of search, cloud services, and productivity tools. Salesforce (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff, a longtime advocate for generative AI, publicly endorsed the shift, stating he would abandon daily use of ChatGPT in favor of Gemini 3 after evaluating its capabilities. Such high-profile transitions underscore the model’s appeal in enterprise settings, where efficiency and accuracy directly influence operational decisions.

Compounding this, Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.5, released on November 24, bolsters the competitive front with strengths in coding and agentic tasks, further eroding OpenAI’s margin in specialized applications. OpenAI’s own GPT-5, introduced in August, received tempered reception for its refinements in response generation and reduced errors, yet it fell short of expectations in recapturing unassailable dominance. These developments have intensified scrutiny on OpenAI’s trajectory, particularly as the firm grapples with resource allocation under fiscal constraints.

In response, Altman’s Monday memo to staff invoked a “code red” protocol, reallocating efforts to bolster ChatGPT’s speed, reliability, and personalization while postponing initiatives like AI agents. This internal escalation reflects the acute risks posed by rivals’ progress, which Altman acknowledged could generate short-term economic challenges for OpenAI. Despite public congratulations extended to Google via social media, the private assessment highlights the imperative to fortify ChatGPT’s user experience to retain its over 800 million weekly active users.

Underpinning these maneuvers are OpenAI’s lofty financial aspirations, forecasting revenue expansion from $13 billion in 2025 to $200 billion by 2030. Achieving this scale demands unwavering innovation in the chatbot domain, where subscription models and enterprise integrations form the revenue backbone. The company’s trajectory mirrors broader industry trends, where compute-intensive training regimes and model scaling drive both breakthroughs and ballooning costs, estimated at tens of billions annually across frontier developers. As AI transitions from novelty to infrastructure, OpenAI’s ability to navigate this rivalry will determine whether it sustains its role as the sector’s pacesetter or yields ground to more entrenched players.

