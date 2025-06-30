Oracle Shares Surge to Record High After $30B Cloud Deal Unveiled

Oracle (ORCL) shares climbed to a record high of $228.22 on Monday, fueled by a major cloud deal projected to generate more than $30 billion in annual revenue beginning in fiscal 2028.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) were up nearly 5% to $219.95 in Monday trading, after earlier hitting an all-time high of $228.22. The rally was driven by a major cloud deal expected to generate over $30 billion in annual revenue starting in fiscal 2028. The new all-time high reflects strong market enthusiasm following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing detailing the agreement. CEO Safra Catz is set to discuss the deal at a company meeting, highlighting Oracle’s robust performance in its MultiCloud database segment, which continues to grow at over 100% annually, fueled by multiple large-scale cloud services contracts.

The disclosed cloud deal underscores Oracle’s strategic focus on expanding its cloud infrastructure and database services, a sector experiencing heightened demand due to the proliferation of artificial intelligence models and enterprise digital transformation. The company’s stock has surged more than 32% in 2025, outperforming broader market indices, as investors reward Oracle’s ability to capitalize on the growing need for scalable, AI-ready cloud solutions. Notably, the filing indicates that these agreements will not impact Oracle’s fiscal 2026 guidance, suggesting a long-term revenue ramp-up that aligns with the company’s phased approach to integrating large contracts.

Oracle’s leadership in cloud and database technology positions it as a key player in the competitive enterprise software market, where its MultiCloud offerings enable seamless integration across diverse cloud environments. The anticipated revenue from the new deal, starting in fiscal 2028, reflects Oracle’s ability to secure high-value contracts with enterprises seeking reliable, high-performance cloud infrastructure. This development builds on Oracle’s established reputation for delivering mission-critical database solutions, now enhanced by its investments in AI-driven analytics and cloud scalability. The stock’s strong performance, as evidenced by new record highs, highlights investor confidence in Oracle’s growth trajectory within the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

