Intel Holds 10% Rally on Buzz of Potential Apple Partnership

Intel (INTC) shares surged 10% on Friday to $40.56 after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported significantly improved visibility for Intel supplying Apple (AAPL) with its lowest-end M-series processor starting in 2Q/3Q 2027 using the 18A node.

The potential deal would validate Intel’s foundry ambitions, align with U.S. onshoring efforts, and open doors to higher-volume Apple business, while having virtually no material impact on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) due to limited initial volumes.

Despite the optimism, Intel faces ongoing challenges, including a recent TSMC lawsuit alleging trade-secret theft by a former executive, as the stock traded down 1.57% to $39.93 on Monday.

Intel Corporation (INTC) shares surged 10% on Friday, closing at $40.56, as supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities shared insights on X indicating improved visibility for Intel to serve as an advanced-node supplier to Apple (AAPL). This development, centered on Intel potentially shipping Apple’s lowest-end M-series processor as early as the second or third quarter of 2027, underscores the company’s intensifying push into the foundry business amid broader efforts to reclaim leadership in semiconductor manufacturing. The timeline hinges on Intel’s release of its process design kit in early 2026, providing Apple engineers with the necessary blueprint for chip development. Such a partnership would mark a strategic pivot, positioning Intel not as a processor designer but as a contract manufacturer for Apple’s ARM-based silicon, leveraging Intel’s 18A process node to produce components for entry-level devices like the MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

This prospective collaboration arrives at a critical juncture for Intel, which has faced persistent challenges in maintaining pace with rivals in advanced node fabrication. Historically reliant on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) for much of its own chip production needs, Intel’s foundry ambitions gained momentum under former CEO Pat Gelsinger’s leadership, with investments exceeding $100 billion in U.S.-based facilities aimed at achieving process parity by 2025. Securing Apple as a customer would validate these efforts, particularly as Intel targets breakeven for its foundry division by 2027. Industry observers note that Apple’s rigorous qualification standards – encompassing yield rates, power efficiency, and defect densities – would serve as a rigorous benchmark, potentially unlocking opportunities for Intel to attract additional hyperscale clients in data centers and edge computing. Paul Markham, investment director at GAM Global Equities, emphasized to CNBC that Apple’s involvement could extend beyond low-end volumes to higher-value segments, such as iPhone CPU production, thereby enhancing Intel’s revenue diversification.

The deal’s implications extend to geopolitical dynamics, aligning with the Trump administration’s emphasis on domestic semiconductor production. By routing even a portion of its supply chain to Intel’s U.S. fabs, Apple could mitigate risks associated with overreliance on Taiwan-based manufacturing, where geopolitical tensions persist. Kuo highlighted that this arrangement would demonstrate strong support for U.S. homegrown capabilities without compromising Apple’s access to cutting-edge nodes. For context, Apple’s current silicon ecosystem remains overwhelmingly tied to TSMC, which fabricates chips for iPhones, iPads, and Macs using processes down to 3nm and below. Kuo anticipates that Intel’s role would be limited to the lowest-end M processor, with annual volumes in the 15 – 20 million unit range for 2026 and 2027, exerting virtually no material impact on TSMC’s fundamentals or technological edge. This assessment reflects TSMC’s entrenched position, bolstered by its 90% market share in advanced logic chips and ongoing expansions in Arizona and Japan.

Intel’s resurgence in the market reflects these operational shifts. Over the past 12 months, the stock has rebounded nearly 67% from a 52-wk low of $17.67 in April, driven by progress in its 18A node validation and partnerships with entities like Microsoft (MSFT) for custom AI silicon. By Monday, shares traded down 1.57% at $39.93, largely preserving Friday’s gains amid broader sector volatility. This recovery follows years of erosion, exacerbated by delays in EUV lithography adoption and competitive pressures from AMD and Nvidia in high-performance computing. Intel’s strategic pivot includes divesting non-core assets and forging alliances, such as its collaboration with Tower Semiconductor for specialty analog chips, to stabilize margins projected at 60% for client products in 2025.

Complicating this narrative is a recent legal entanglement with TSMC. Last week, TSMC filed a lawsuit in Taiwan’s Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against one of its former senior vice presidents, alleging the executive leaked confidential information upon joining Intel. The suit invokes violations of employment contracts, non-compete clauses, and Taiwan’s Trade Secrets Act, raising concerns over potential transfer of proprietary data on 2nm and 3nm processes. Intel has not publicly responded to the allegations, but the case underscores the high-stakes talent wars in semiconductors, where expertise in node scaling can confer billions in competitive advantage. As investigations proceed, including a parallel probe by Taiwanese authorities into national security implications, the dispute could influence perceptions of Intel’s foundry integrity, though it targets the individual rather than the company directly.

Looking ahead, Intel’s trajectory hinges on execution in 2026, when full process design kit delivery and Apple tape-outs will test its manufacturing readiness. Success here could catalyze a broader foundry ecosystem, drawing in automotive and IoT designers wary of single-sourcing risks. With U.S. CHIPS Act funding providing a $8.5 billion backstop, Intel stands poised to bridge legacy strengths in x86 architectures with emerging foundry prowess, potentially redefining its role in the $600 billion global chip market.

