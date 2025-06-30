Home Depot Acquisition Sparks 12% Surge in This Stock Price

GMS Inc. (GMS) shares surged 11.78% to $108.80 in early trading after The Home Depot (HD) announced its acquisition of the specialty building products distributor for $4.3 billion, with a total enterprise value of $5.5 billion including debt.

The acquisition builds on Home Depot’s prior purchase of SRS Distribution for $18.25 billion in 2024, which established a platform for serving professionals such as roofers and landscapers. According to Ted Decker, chair, president, and CEO of The Home Depot, the integration of SRS has already yielded significant synergies, including cross-selling opportunities and advancements in trade credit programs, boosting operational efficiency and customer value. The addition of GMS to the SRS platform is expected to further enhance these benefits, strengthening Home Depot’s position in the professional contractor segment, a key growth area as demand for specialized building products rises.

The transaction, set to close by the end of fiscal 2025, underscores Home Depot’s focus on expanding its market reach through acquisitions that complement its core retail operations. While GMS shares rallied 12% in early trading, Home Depot shares slipped 0.19% to $367.67, reflecting mixed investor reactions to the deal’s financial implications. The acquisition aligns with broader industry trends, where large retailers are increasingly targeting the professional market to capture higher-margin sales and diversify revenue streams. The deal positions both companies to leverage growing construction and remodeling demand, with GMS’s specialized offerings enhancing Home Depot’s ability to serve its professional customer base effectively.

