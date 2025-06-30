AbbVie to Acquire Capstan Therapeutics in $2.1 Billion Deal

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares increased 0.49% to $183.20 in early trading, driven by its acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics for up to $2.1 billion in cash, aimed at enhancing its autoimmune disease treatment portfolio.

shares increased 0.49% to $183.20 in early trading, driven by its acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics for up to $2.1 billion in cash, aimed at enhancing its autoimmune disease treatment portfolio. The deal includes Capstan’s CPTX2309, a Phase 1 anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, and its targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) platform for in vivo RNA delivery to engineer specific cell types.

The acquisition, pending customary closing conditions including Hart-Scott-Rodino Act clearance, positions AbbVie to advance innovative therapies that could reset the immune system, aligning with industry trends in precision medicine.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) rose 0.49% to $183.20 in early trading on Monday, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on in vivo cell engineering through RNA delivery. The deal, valued at up to $2.1 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments, includes Capstan’s lead candidate, CPTX2309, a potential first-in-class anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy currently in Phase 1 trials for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, as well as its proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) platform designed to deliver RNA payloads, such as mRNA, to engineer specific cell types within the body. This acquisition aligns with AbbVie’s commitment to advancing innovative treatments, as highlighted by Roopal Thakkar, M.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer, who emphasized the potential of Capstan’s technology to address the root causes of autoimmune diseases and possibly reset the immune system.

The agreement positions AbbVie to strengthen its portfolio in the rapidly growing field of autoimmune disease therapies, where novel approaches like CAR-T and RNA-based treatments are gaining traction for their potential to offer durable solutions beyond symptom management. Capstan’s tLNP platform enhances AbbVie’s capabilities in precision medicine by enabling targeted delivery of RNA to reprogram cells in vivo, a technology with broad applications in autoimmune and potentially other therapeutic areas. The transaction awaits customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, signaling a thorough regulatory review to ensure compliance. AbbVie’s move reflects a broader industry trend of large pharmaceutical companies acquiring innovative biotech firms to bolster their pipelines with cutting-edge therapies. The modest uptick in AbbVie’s stock price suggests market approval of the acquisition, viewing it as a strategic step to enhance long-term growth in a competitive sector.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.