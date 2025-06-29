Nvidia Execs Reportedly Unload $1B+ in Shares Amid Record Run

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) insiders sold over $1 billion in stock over the past year, including $500 million in the last month, with CEO Jensen Huang offloading $15 million as part of a $900 million plan to sell up to 6 million shares by year-end.

insiders sold over $1 billion in stock over the past year, including $500 million in the last month, with CEO Jensen Huang offloading $15 million as part of a $900 million plan to sell up to 6 million shares by year-end. Despite export curbs on AI chip sales, Nvidia’s stock rose 17% in 2025 and 44% over the past three months, hitting a record high last week, surpassing Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) to reclaim the title of the world’s most valuable company.

The stock surge above $150, as noted by VerityData, triggered recent insider sales, while Huang’s focus on robotics as Nvidia’s next major opportunity after AI bolstered a five-day rally following the annual shareholder meeting.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has seen significant insider selling, with over $1 billion in stock offloaded in the past year, including $500 million in the last month, as reported by the Financial Times, amid a robust 17% stock gain in 2025 and a 44% surge over the past three months. The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has been a key participant, selling approximately $15 million in shares recently as part of a $900 million plan announced in March to sell up to 6 million shares by year-end, with his net worth standing at $138 billion, ranking him 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This wave of sales coincides with Nvidia’s stock hitting a fresh record last week, driven by a five-day rally following an annual shareholder meeting where Huang emphasized robotics as the company’s next major opportunity after artificial intelligence.

Despite concerns over export curbs limiting AI chip sales overseas, Nvidia’s market performance has remained resilient, reclaiming its position as the world’s most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). The Financial Times, citing VerityData, noted that the stock’s climb above $150 triggered the recent insider sales, reflecting strategic moves by executives to capitalize on elevated valuations. Huang’s earlier sales of over $700 million in 2023, executed under a prearranged plan, underscore a pattern of disciplined divestitures amid Nvidia’s meteoric rise. The company’s dominance in AI chipmaking, fueled by demand for its high-performance GPUs in data centers and generative AI applications, has driven its market cap to new heights, even as geopolitical tensions and potential regulatory challenges loom.

Nvidia’s focus on robotics, as highlighted by Huang, signals a strategic pivot to diversify its growth avenues beyond AI chips, which have been central to its valuation surge. The company’s ability to maintain momentum despite insider selling and external pressures reflects strong investor confidence in its technological leadership and long-term prospects. However, the scale of insider sales may raise questions about valuation sustainability, particularly as the stock trades at elevated levels. Nvidia’s ongoing innovation in AI and its expansion into robotics position it to navigate competitive and regulatory challenges, but the recent insider activity underscores the complex dynamics at play in one of the market’s most closely watched companies.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.