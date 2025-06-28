S&P 500 Hits New Record High

The S&P 500 (SPX) reached a record high of 6,173.07, gaining 0.52%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) hit 20,273.46, up more than 105 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 432.43 points, or 1%, to 43,819.27, despite volatile U.S.-Canada trade talk developments.

Investor optimism was fueled by a finalized U.S.-China trade framework and expectations of deals with 10 major trading partners, though gains were tempered by President Trump’s announcement of terminated U.S.-Canada trade negotiations.

The S&P 500 (SPX) surged to a record high of 6,173.07 on Friday, gaining 0.52%, driven by a robust recovery in investor confidence despite ongoing global trade uncertainties. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) also reached an all-time high, closing at 20,273.46 with a 0.52% increase, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) climbed 432.43 points, or 1%, to settle at 43,819.27. This rally marks a significant turnaround from the index’s low point in April, when it was down nearly 18% for 2025 amid heightened trade policy tensions sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals.

Investor sentiment was initially buoyed by comments from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who announced late Thursday that a trade framework between the U.S. and China had been finalized, with deals expected soon with 10 major trading partners. However, stocks pared gains after Trump’s Truth Social post declaring the termination of U.S.-Canada trade talks, underscoring the volatile trade landscape that Wall Street continues to navigate. The S&P 500’s intraday peak of 6,187.68 surpassed its previous record of 6,147.43, reflecting resilience in the face of these developments.

The market’s recovery since April 8, with the S&P 500 now up more than 20% from its low and nearly 5% for the year, has been fueled by multiple factors. A resurgence in the artificial intelligence sector, led by companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT), has played a pivotal role in driving gains. This momentum persisted despite external pressures, including a spike in oil prices due to the Israel-Iran conflict and rising bond yields tied to concerns over the U.S. deficit. Earlier in the year, optimism for business-friendly policies under Trump had propelled stocks to a February high, only for severe tariff announcements to trigger a sharp decline.

The ability of investors to push equities higher amid these challenges highlights the market’s adaptability. The focus on technology and AI-driven growth, coupled with expectations of new trade agreements, has provided a counterbalance to geopolitical and economic uncertainties. As the S&P 500 continues to set records, its performance reflects a complex interplay of policy expectations, sector strength, and global dynamics, with investors remaining vigilant for further developments in trade negotiations.

