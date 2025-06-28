Elon Musk: First Tesla Just Delivered Itself

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) achieved a milestone by autonomously delivering a Model Y SUV from its Austin factory to a customer’s home on June 27, reaching a maximum speed of 72 miles per hour without a human driver or remote operator.

Despite challenges like sluggish sales in North America and Europe and recent executive departures, Tesla is focusing on scaling autonomous technologies, including robotaxis and Optimus humanoid robots, to drive future growth.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has taken a significant step in its pursuit of autonomous driving technology, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announcing a groundbreaking delivery of a Tesla Model Y SUV that drove itself from the company’s factory near Austin to a customer’s home. This milestone, achieved one day ahead of Musk’s projected date of June 28, underscores Tesla’s aggressive push to integrate artificial intelligence and robotics into its core operations, positioning the company as a leader in the future of transportation.

The autonomous delivery, which Musk detailed in a post on X, involved a Model Y navigating highways and city streets across town without any human driver or remote operator. According to Tesla’s head of AI and autopilot, Ashok Elluswamy, the vehicle reached a maximum speed of 72 miles per hour during the journey.

This achievement builds on Tesla’s broader vision to redefine mobility through automation. Just days earlier, on June 22, 2025, Tesla launched its long-awaited robotaxi service, providing a select group of influencers and investors with rides in a small fleet of self-driving Model Y SUVs in a limited area of Austin. Musk had previewed both the robotaxi service and the autonomous delivery earlier in the month on X, emphasizing his belief that millions of robotaxis will eventually dominate roads, transforming Tesla into a leader in autonomous transportation. Additionally, Musk has staked the company’s future on scaling production of not only robotaxis but also Optimus humanoid robots, which he sees as integral to Tesla’s next growth phase.

The autonomous delivery also builds on a capability Tesla demonstrated in April, when it showcased vehicles moving autonomously from its Texas assembly lines to logistics lots before shipping. This hands-free delivery marks a natural progression, though it remains uncertain whether such deliveries will become a significant part of Tesla’s operations. The company’s focus on automation comes at a critical time, as it navigates challenges in its traditional electric vehicle business. Sluggish sales in key markets like North America and Europe, coupled with a consumer backlash tied to Musk’s involvement in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, have created headwinds. Recent departures of multiple executives further complicate the company’s path forward.

Tesla’s advancements in autonomous driving are rooted in its sophisticated AI systems, which enable vehicles to process complex environments in real time. The company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, which powers both the robotaxi service and the autonomous delivery, relies on neural networks and vast datasets to improve decision-making and safety. While regulatory hurdles and public skepticism around self-driving cars persist, Tesla’s recent demonstrations signal its commitment to overcoming these challenges through iterative innovation.

Musk’s vision for Tesla extends beyond electric vehicles, with autonomous technology and robotics positioned as the company’s growth engines. The successful autonomous delivery of the Model Y is a tangible step toward that future, showcasing Tesla’s ability to execute on ambitious goals. As the company continues to refine its AI capabilities and expand its robotaxi fleet, it aims to redefine the automotive industry, even as it contends with market and operational challenges.

