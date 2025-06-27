Lyra Therapeutics Crashes 30% After Announcing Stock Sale Agreement

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) shares fell 31% to $9.31 after announcing a registered direct offering of 423,372 shares at $11.81 each and concurrent private placement warrants for 846,744 shares at $11.56, set to close around June 27, 2025.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, saw its stock price drop 31% to $9.31 in Friday trading after announcing a registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement. The company agreed to sell 423,372 shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants, at a combined effective purchase price of $11.81 per share, alongside warrants to purchase up to 846,744 additional shares at $11.56 each. These private placement warrants are immediately exercisable and will expire 24 months after the resale registration statement becomes effective, with the offering expected to close around June 27, 2025, pending standard conditions.

The significant decline in Lyra’s stock price reflects investor concerns about dilution from the new share issuance, a common reaction in biotech financings. By offering shares at $11.81, nearly 27% above the current trading price, Lyra aims to raise capital to fund its clinical programs, though the exact use of proceeds was not disclosed. The inclusion of warrants, which allow holders to buy more shares at $11.56, could further dilute existing shareholders if exercised, adding pressure to the stock. Lyra, focused on developing therapies for ear, nose, and throat conditions, is navigating a competitive biotech landscape where funding is critical to advance clinical trials. The offering’s pricing complies with Nasdaq’s (COMP) at-the-market rules, ensuring transparency, but the market’s reaction suggests caution about short-term stock performance. This move underscores the challenges biotech firms face in balancing capital needs with shareholder value, especially in a volatile market environment.

