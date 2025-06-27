Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge Shows Price Growth Picked Up in May

The core PCE index rose 2.7% annually in May, exceeding expectations of 2.6% and April’s revised 2.6%, while the overall PCE increased 2.3% year-over-year, signaling persistent inflation above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Real personal spending fell 0.3% and personal income dropped 0.4% in May, indicating a slowdown in economic activity compared to April’s gains of 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s emphasis on waiting before adjusting interest rates reflects caution, as stubborn inflation and weakening economic indicators complicate the outlook for rate cuts.

Inflation pressures persisted in May, with the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, climbing 2.7% annually, surpassing economists’ expectations of 2.6% and rising from April’s revised 2.6% figure. This uptick, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, underscores the challenge the Fed faces in achieving its 2% inflation target. Monthly core PCE rose 0.2% from April, exceeding forecasts of 0.1%, signaling sustained price momentum that could delay anticipated interest rate cuts.

The broader PCE index, which includes food and energy, increased 2.3% year-over-year, up from 2.2% in April, further highlighting inflation’s stubborn grip. Investors, closely monitoring these figures for clues about the Federal Reserve’s next moves, remain cautious as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a patient approach, stating the central bank is “well-positioned to wait” before adjusting rates. This stance reflects the Fed’s focus on balancing inflation control with economic growth, particularly as other data points suggest a cooling economy.

Real personal spending, adjusted for inflation, declined 0.3% in May, a reversal from April’s 0.1% increase, indicating weaker consumer activity. Personal income also disappointed, falling 0.4% compared to April’s 0.7% rise and below economists’ expectations of a 0.3% gain. These figures point to potential headwinds for economic momentum, as reduced spending and income growth could temper demand-driven price pressures but also raise concerns about economic vitality.

The interplay between persistent inflation and slowing economic indicators complicates the Fed’s policy outlook. Elevated inflation readings reduce the likelihood of near-term rate cuts, as the central bank prioritizes price stability. However, the decline in consumer spending and income suggests a potential slowdown, which could eventually ease inflationary pressures but may also prompt concerns about recessionary risks. Financial markets are likely to remain sensitive to upcoming data releases, particularly labor market reports and consumer sentiment surveys, which could provide further insight into the Fed’s next steps.

Investor sentiment hinges on the Fed’s ability to navigate this delicate balance. The stronger-than-expected inflation data may bolster expectations for sustained or even higher interest rates, impacting equity valuations and bond yields. Meanwhile, the slowdown in spending and income could support sectors resilient to economic softening, such as utilities or consumer staples, while pressuring growth-oriented stocks. The Federal Reserve’s data-dependent approach will keep markets on edge, with each release shaping expectations for monetary policy in the months ahead.

