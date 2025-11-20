Alphabet Soars to Record Highs

Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) reached a 52-week high of $306.42 with year-to-date gains of 58%, driven by the launch of Nano Banana Pro, an advanced image editing and generation tool powered by the new Gemini 3 Pro model.

Nano Banana Pro significantly enhances the original feature with capabilities like creating full slide decks and infographics from text or code, maintaining consistency across up to 5 characters and 14 images, and is rolling out across Gemini app, NotebookLM, Search AI Mode, and eventually Flow.

Strong user adoption continues, with the Gemini app now at over 650 million monthly active users, AI Overviews reaching 2 billion monthly users, and surging paid subscriptions reflecting high demand amid competition with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), the $3.53 trillion market capitalization leader in search and artificial intelligence, reached a new 52-week high of $306.42 on Thursday, extending its year-to-date advance to 58%. The move came as the company accelerated the rollout of advanced generative AI capabilities, most notably Nano Banana Pro, a significantly enhanced image editing and generation tool powered by the recently introduced Gemini 3 Pro foundation model.

Nano Banana Pro represents a substantial leap over the original Nano Banana feature released in late August. The upgraded version demonstrates particular strength in transforming non-visual data into sophisticated visuals, including the automatic creation of complete slide decks and detailed infographics from text inputs such as code snippets or professional resumes. It maintains character consistency across as many as five distinct subjects and can incorporate up to 14 separate images in a single composition. These capabilities have positioned the tool as one of the most versatile multimodal generators currently available to consumers and enterprises.

Availability spans multiple Google ecosystems: the Gemini mobile app offers limited free quotas, while the feature is fully integrated into Google’s writing assistant, NotebookLM, and various developer, enterprise, and advertising products. Subscribers to the Google AI Pro and Ultra tiers gain access within Search’s AI Mode, with Ultra subscribers scheduled for priority rollout to Flow, the company’s dedicated AI filmmaking tool. A new detection capability has also been added to the Gemini app that identifies whether any uploaded image originated from Google’s own generative systems. Watermarks remain standard on output from free-tier Nano Banana generations but are automatically removed for Ultra subscribers.

The rapid adoption of Google’s AI suite continues to build momentum. The original Nano Banana feature drove 13 million new users to the Gemini app in just four days following its late summer launch, contributing to the platform’s current base of over 650 million monthly active users. Gemini-powered AI Overviews in Search now reach 2 billion monthly users. Demand for paid subscriptions has surged as users seek higher usage limits on the most capable models, creating capacity challenges that executives describe as a positive indicator of market traction.

Google’s aggressive product cadence occurs against intensifying competition in generative AI. OpenAI, its closest direct rival, recently refined its forthcoming GPT-5 model to deliver more natural conversational tone and improved everyday usability while maintaining its lead in mobile engagement: ChatGPT remains the top free app on Apple’s App Store, with Gemini holding second position. OpenAI reports 800 million weekly active users for ChatGPT, a metric that underscores the scale both companies now operate at more than three years after the public debut of large language models reshaped the technology landscape.

The combination of technical advancement and expanding user reach has reinforced investor confidence in Alphabet’s ability to monetize its AI investments across search, cloud, and consumer products, driving the stock to successive record levels this week.

