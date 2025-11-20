Walmart Stock Pops After Q3 Beat and Upgraded Full-Year Outlook

Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares rose 6.55% to $107.20 after delivering Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.62 (beat $0.60 est.) and revenue of $179.5 billion (beat $177.6 billion est.), highlighting resilience in a challenging consumer environment.

U.S. comparable sales increased 4.5% (vs 4% expected), driven by 1.8% higher traffic and 2.7% larger average ticket, with global e-commerce up 27% and notable strength among higher-income households.

Management raised FY2025 guidance to 4.8% – 5.1% net sales growth and $2.58 – $2.63 adjusted EPS, amid the announced leadership transition with CEO Doug McMillon retiring early 2026 and John Furner as successor.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares advanced 6.55% to $107.20 in early trading on Thursday following the release of third-quarter results that exceeded consensus estimates for both profitability and revenue, underscoring the retailer’s ability to expand market share amid persistent pressure on consumer spending. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, surpassing the $0.60 anticipated by analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue for the period climbed 6% year-over-year to $179.5 billion, clearing the $177.6 billion forecast. In the core U.S. segment, comparable-store sales increased 4.5%, ahead of the 4% consensus, driven by a 1.8% gain in transactions and a 2.7% increase in average ticket size.

Strength was evident across income demographics, with particular momentum among higher-income households, a segment that has provided Walmart a meaningful tailwind as discretionary spending at many competitors has softened. Global e-commerce sales accelerated 27% during the quarter, reflecting continued investment in omnichannel capabilities and marketplace expansion that have positioned Walmart as one of the faster-growing digital players among legacy brick-and-mortar retailers.

The wholesale club division, Sam’s Club, delivered comparable sales growth excluding fuel of 3.8%, below the 4.8% expected by analysts, illustrating a more tempered performance in the membership-warehouse channel relative to the flagship Walmart U.S. business. In light of the better-than-expected results and sustained momentum, management upgraded full-year fiscal 2025 guidance. Net sales growth is now projected at 4.8% – 5.1%, improved from the prior range of 3.75% – 4.75%. Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted in a band of $2.58 – $2.63, raised from the earlier $2.52 – $2.62 outlook.

The report arrives during a leadership transition period, with CEO Doug McMillon scheduled to retire early next year and current Walmart U.S. president John Furner designated as his successor. The combination of resilient operating performance, upwardly revised guidance, and ongoing gains in higher-margin digital and advertising channels continues to support Walmart’s positioning as a defensive growth compounder within the consumer staples and discretionary retail landscape.

