Ascent Solar Stock Soars 104% After NASA Collaboration on Thin-Film PV Power Beaming

Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) experienced a significant stock price surge of 104% to $2.36 in early trading on Thursday, reaching an intraday high of $3.24, following the announcement of a new partnership with NASA. The company, known for its lightweight, flexible, and durable copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules, has entered a Collaborative Agreement Notice (CAN) with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, supported by NASA’s Glenn Research Center. This collaboration focuses on advancing technology to receive beamed power, a process that involves transmitting energy wirelessly to spacecraft, which could revolutionize power delivery in space missions.

The 12-month program aims to accelerate the development of commercial products that support NASA’s mission to create efficient, distributed space power infrastructure. Ascent will provide design and prototyping expertise, while NASA contributes technical knowledge and testing capabilities through its combined efforts at Marshall and Glenn Research Centers. This public-private partnership is designed to reduce the cost, complexity, and risk of space missions by enabling rapid development of innovative power solutions. The CIGS PV modules, known for their lightweight and bendable properties, are ideal for space applications, where minimizing weight and maximizing durability are critical.

The market’s enthusiastic response, with ASTI shares spiking significantly, reflects investor confidence in the potential of this collaboration to position Ascent as a key player in space-based solar technology. The partnership builds on Ascent’s prior engagements in the space sector, including a recent agreement with NOVI to supply rollable PV array blankets for real-time Earth observation. The focus on beamed power technology aligns with broader industry trends toward sustainable and efficient energy solutions for space exploration, potentially opening new revenue streams for Ascent. As the company advances its technology under NASA’s guidance, the development of commercially viable products could further strengthen its market position and contribute to long-term growth in the aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

