Palantir Shorts Flee as Stock Powers Higher in the S&P 500

Short interest dropped from 5% to 2%, with $7 billion in short-seller losses, while strong retail trading and expected sales growth of 36% this year and 29% in 2026 fuel momentum, tempered by valuation concerns.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) climbed 1.35% to $144.95 in early trading on Thursday, continuing a remarkable rally that has seen the stock surge nearly 300% since October, driven by robust retail investor enthusiasm and escalating geopolitical tensions. The Denver-based company, a leader in data analytics software for governments and corporations, has emerged as the top performer in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year, fueled by excitement over its artificial intelligence offerings and expanding contracts with the Trump administration. However, and as Bloomberg notes in a report, its lofty valuation, at 76 times estimated sales compared to Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) 17 times, has sparked skepticism among analysts, with fewer than a third recommending a ‘Buy’ and an average price target implying a 25% downside over the next year, the weakest projected return in the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX).

The stock’s momentum has been bolstered by recent geopolitical developments, notably U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and a subsequent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran announced by President Trump after a week of drone and missile exchanges. Palantir’s role in defense technology positions it to benefit from such tensions, yet analysts like Thomas George of Grizzle Investment Management tell Bloomberg that even these tailwinds do not justify its valuation. Retail investors, undeterred, have made Palantir a top-traded security on platforms like Interactive Brokers, with Vanda Research ranking it third in net retail purchases, trailing only Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Nvidia. This fervor, likened by some to meme stock dynamics, has frustrated short sellers, who face $7 billion in paper losses as short interest dropped from 5% to 2% of available shares, per S3 Partners data.

Palantir’s growth outlook remains strong, with analysts forecasting a 36% sales increase this year and 29% in 2026, placing it among the fastest-growing companies in the Nasdaq 100. Despite this, the stock’s high multiple draws caution, with Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates noting that while demand for AI and cost-efficient intelligence solutions supports near-term resilience, the valuation leaves room for short sellers to return. The interplay of retail-driven momentum, geopolitical catalysts, and institutional wariness underscores Palantir’s polarizing presence in the market, where its AI-driven narrative continues to captivate investors even as valuation concerns linger.

