Nvidia Shares Hit Record High as Wall Street Brushes Off China Worries

Facing an $8 billion revenue loss and $4.5 billion inventory write-off due to Chinese market restrictions, Nvidia’s robust GPU demand and innovation continue to bolster its market position.

Nvidia (NVDA) continues to solidify its position as a titan in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, with its stock climbing 3.78% on Wednesday to trade at $153.53, poised to surpass its previous closing high of $149.43 set on January 6. The stock reached an intraday peak of $153.95, eclipsing its prior record and signaling robust investor confidence in Nvidia’s enduring dominance in AI hardware, despite significant headwinds from U.S. export controls targeting China. With a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, Nvidia now ranks as the world’s second-largest company, trailing only Microsoft (MSFT) at $3.64 trillion and ahead of Apple (AAPL) at approximately $3 trillion.

The resilience of Nvidia’s stock performance is particularly striking given the company’s near-total exclusion from the $50 billion Chinese market, a consequence of stringent U.S. trade policies. In April, the Trump administration tightened restrictions, banning sales of Nvidia’s H20 AI processor, which was specifically engineered to comply with earlier rules. This policy shift led Nvidia to project an $8 billion revenue loss and a $4.5 billion inventory write-off, as articulated by CEO Jensen Huang last month. Huang emphasized the severity of the restrictions, stating that the Chinese market is “effectively closed” to U.S. chipmakers. Compounding these challenges, forthcoming U.S. regulations are expected to further limit exports of AI chips, potentially deepening the impact on Nvidia’s global operations.

Despite these setbacks, Nvidia’s financial performance remains formidable, underpinned by insatiable demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are critical for powering large language models and AI workloads. In its May earnings report, the company disclosed a 69% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by a 73% surge in its data center business. This growth reflects Nvidia’s pivotal role in enabling the AI infrastructure of major tech firms, including Microsoft, one of its key customers. The company’s ability to sustain such momentum, even as it navigates geopolitical constraints, underscores the strength of its technological moat and the global appetite for AI-driven innovation.

Investor optimism surrounding Nvidia appears rooted in its unmatched leadership in the AI chip market, where its GPUs remain the gold standard for high-performance computing tasks. While competitors like Advance Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) are vying to capture market share, Nvidia’s ecosystem, bolstered by its CUDA software platform and extensive developer support, continues to set it apart. The company’s strategic pivot to focus on markets outside China, coupled with its robust R&D pipeline, likely contributes to the market’s confidence that Nvidia can weather regulatory challenges without sacrificing long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Nvidia’s trajectory will hinge on its ability to innovate amidst evolving trade dynamics and maintain its edge in a rapidly expanding AI landscape. The company’s valuation, now flirting with record highs, reflects a belief that its leadership in AI hardware is not only intact but poised to drive significant value creation, even in the face of a closed Chinese market and looming regulatory pressures. As Nvidia continues to power the AI revolution, its stock remains a barometer of the sector’s transformative potential and the complexities of global tech competition.

