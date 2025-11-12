Whale Moves 90 Million XRP Ahead of ETF Launch – Here’s Why It Matters

Canary Capital’s spot XRP ETF, cleared for Nasdaq listing under ticker $XRPC following a November 10 SEC Form 8-A filing, marks the first U.S.-traded XRP product, enabling direct institutional exposure and pending only a CERT filing for imminent trading debut.

The approval of Canary Capital’s spot XRP exchange-traded fund for Nasdaq listing under the ticker $XRPC represents a pivotal advancement for institutional access to the cryptocurrency, enabling direct exposure to XRP’s price dynamics without the complexities of direct holdings. This development, effective following the filing of Form 8-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, positions the ETF for imminent trading, pending only a confirmatory CERT filing, and underscores a maturing regulatory landscape for digital assets that has evolved from prolonged scrutiny to selective endorsements. Amid this momentum, a notable 90 million XRP transfer has amplified market vigilance, coinciding with a cluster of substantial transactions ranging from 1 million to 10 million XRP over the preceding 72 hours, as highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez, potentially signaling strategic repositioning by institutional participants in anticipation of heightened liquidity post-launch.

XRP’s current trading level, up less than 1% at $2.44, reflects tempered immediate reactions despite underlying volatility that has marked recent weeks, including a prior decline that has not deterred ongoing large-scale movements. These transfers, persisting even as prices stabilize, suggest sustained engagement from sophisticated market actors – often termed whales – who may be optimizing custodial arrangements or preparing for ETF-driven inflows, a pattern observed in prior cryptocurrency ETF introductions that correlated with enhanced trading volumes and price discovery. The ETF’s structure, designed to mirror XRP’s spot value through secure custody and daily creations-redemptions, aligns with broader trends in tokenized asset integration, where XRP’s utility in facilitating cross-border settlements via the Ripple network continues to underpin its appeal for payment-focused applications.

As the $XRPC ETF prepares for its debut, the confluence of these transfers and regulatory clearance highlights XRP’s potential to bridge traditional finance with blockchain efficiency, fostering greater adoption among risk-averse investors while navigating residual uncertainties in valuation and network throughput. This milestone not only democratizes entry into XRP but also reinforces its role within a diversified digital asset portfolio, where historical resilience – bolstered by partnerships with global financial institutions – positions it for sustained relevance in an ecosystem increasingly oriented toward scalable, compliant infrastructure. Market participants remain attuned to these dynamics, with the ETF’s rollout poised to catalyze a reevaluation of XRP’s trajectory amid evolving macroeconomic pressures on alternative stores of value.

