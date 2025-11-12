SoftBank Shares Slide After Nvidia Stake Sale

SoftBank Group sold its entire 32.1 million share stake in Nvidia (NVDA) for $5.83 billion in October, using the proceeds to fund its $22.5 billion investment in OpenAI, while also trimming its T-Mobile (TMUS) position for an additional $9.17 billion to enhance financial flexibility.

The divestment, echoing a prior full exit in 2019 after a $4 billion stake in 2017, triggered a rather significant decline in SoftBank shares by over 6%, yet analysts view it as a bullish signal of commitment to generative AI through software and Arm Holdings’ hardware synergies.

Regional semiconductor stocks like Advantest and Tokyo Electron fell over 2%, contrasting with TSMC’s 1% premarket gain to $294.05, as SoftBank’s strategy aligns with projected $200 billion annual AI capital expenditures by 2027 emphasizing integrated software-hardware stacks.

SoftBank Group’s strategic pivot toward generative AI investments has reshaped its portfolio, with the sale of its entire Nvidia (NVDA) stake marking a significant capital reallocation. The Japanese conglomerate, as reported by CNBC, offloaded 32.1 million Nvidia shares in October for $5.83 billion, proceeds that a source familiar with the matter indicated will bolster its $22.5 billion commitment to OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT. This move underscores SoftBank’s deepening focus on AI software ecosystems, even as it maintains substantial exposure to semiconductor hardware through its controlling interest in Arm Holdings (ARM).

The divestment extends beyond Nvidia, as SoftBank also reduced its T-Mobile (TMUS) position to generate an additional $9.17 billion. Yoshimitsu Goto, SoftBank’s chief financial officer, emphasized during an investor presentation that these actions aim to create abundant investment avenues for shareholders while preserving the company’s financial resilience. This approach aligns with SoftBank’s long-standing Vision Fund strategy, which has historically balanced high-risk bets on transformative technologies with periodic liquidity events to sustain operations.

Investors reacted sharply to the Nvidia exit, with SoftBank shares dropping as much as 10% on Wednesday before settling more than 6% lower in late trading. The decision echoes SoftBank’s prior full divestment from Nvidia in January 2019, following an initial $4 billion stake built in 2017 via the Vision Fund. Despite this separation, interconnections persist: Arm’s chip architectures, which SoftBank owns outright, underpin many Nvidia processors used in AI training and inference workloads. Analysts at New Street Research, including equity researcher Rolf Bulk, highlight SoftBank’s collaborative product development with Arm as a core pillar of its hardware strategy, positioning the firm to capitalize on the surging demand for efficient AI accelerators in mobile and data center applications.

Market observers view the transaction not as a retreat from AI but as an endorsement of its maturation. Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, described it as a bullish indicator, reflecting SoftBank’s confidence in reallocating resources to leaders like OpenAI amid a landscape where AI models increasingly rely on vast computational resources powered by firms such as Nvidia and Arm. This perspective gains context from SoftBank’s broader AI playbook, which has evolved since the Vision Fund’s inception in 2017 to prioritize scalable software platforms over pure-play hardware bets, especially as OpenAI’s advancements in large language models drive enterprise adoption across sectors like finance and healthcare.

The ripple effects extended to regional peers, with semiconductor testing equipment provider Advantest and chip production machinery firm Tokyo Electron each declining over 2%. In contrast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the dominant contract chip foundry, rose 1% to $294.05 in premarket trading, buoyed by its role in fabricating advanced nodes for AI chips. South Korea’s SK Hynix, a key memory supplier, edged 0.32% lower, reflecting nuanced pressures in the supply chain where high-bandwidth memory remains critical for AI accelerators yet faces cyclical pricing dynamics.

SoftBank’s maneuvers arrive at a juncture when global AI capital expenditures are projected to exceed $200 billion annually by 2027, per industry estimates, with software investments like those in OpenAI offering higher margins than commoditizing hardware. By liquidating mature positions, SoftBank not only funds its OpenAI stake but also signals to investors a disciplined evolution toward AI’s next phase, where integrated stacks of software and custom silicon – exemplified by Arm’s designs – will define competitive edges. This repositioning reinforces SoftBank’s stature as a pivotal player in the AI value chain, even as short-term volatility tests market sentiment.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.