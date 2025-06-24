Morgan Stanley Sees 19% Upside for Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares rose 3.55% to $221.29 in early trading Tuesday, briefly touching a 52-week high of $222.37 before retreating, as early optimism gave way to profit-taking.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), a leading cloud-based data platform, is experiencing positive momentum in its stock price, reflecting growing investor confidence in its strategic direction and operational improvements. On Tuesday, Snowflake shares rose 3.55% to $221.29 in early trading, briefly hitting a 52-week high of $222.37 before pulling back as traders locked in gains. This uptick follows Morgan Stanley’s (MS) initiation of coverage with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $262 price target, representing a potential 19% upside from current levels. With a market capitalization of $71.3 billion, Snowflake is well-positioned in the rapidly expanding data analytics and cloud computing market, where enterprises increasingly rely on scalable, efficient solutions to manage and derive insights from vast datasets.

Morgan Stanley’s bullish outlook highlights Snowflake’s transformation under new CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, who has steered the company toward enhanced execution and accelerated innovation. The firm’s research note emphasizes Snowflake’s ability to deliver a more robust platform, enabling customers to unify data storage, processing, and analytics across multiple cloud providers. This flexibility, combined with advanced features like support for AI workloads and data sharing, strengthens Snowflake’s competitive edge against rivals in the data warehousing and analytics space. The $262 price target reflects confidence in Snowflake’s ability to capture a growing share of the cloud data market, driven by its neutral architecture and expanding enterprise adoption.

The stock’s 3.55% gain to $221.29 underscores market enthusiasm for Snowflake’s growth prospects, though its retreat from the $222.37 high suggests some caution among investors evaluating near-term valuations. Snowflake’s platform, which allows organizations to break down data silos and leverage real-time insights, aligns with the broader trend of digital transformation. However, the company faces challenges, including intense competition and the need to sustain high growth to justify its premium valuation. Morgan Stanley’s endorsement and the $262 target provide a strong vote of confidence, positioning Snowflake as a key player in the data-driven economy, with its stock performance – up 78% year-over-year and 43% year-to-date – reflecting both its achievements and the high expectations for its future.

