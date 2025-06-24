Jensen Huang Kicks Off $865 Million Nvidia Stock Sale

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), sold 100,000 shares for $14.4 million on June 20 and June 23 under a 10b5-1 plan, with the potential to sell up to 6 million shares worth $865 million by year-end at $144.17 per share.

NVIDIA board director Mark Stevens sold over 600,000 shares for $88 million on June 18, part of a plan to offload up to 4 million shares, having already sold more than 2 million without a 10b5-1 plan.

Huang’s $126 billion fortune and Stevens’ $9.8 billion net worth are largely tied to NVIDIA stock, with their sales reflecting strategic wealth diversification amid the company’s strong market performance.

The recent stock sales by Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang and board director Mark Stevens highlight a strategic approach to wealth management among the company’s top stakeholders, reflecting both personal financial planning and broader market dynamics. Huang, the world’s 12th richest individual with a $126 billion fortune predominantly tied to Nvidia shares, initiated sales under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March. Over June 20 and June 23, he sold 100,000 shares for $14.4 million, as disclosed in a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This plan, designed to allow executives to sell shares systematically without signaling a lack of confidence in the company, permits Huang to offload up to 6 million shares by year’s end, valued at $865 million based on Monday’s closing price of $144.17. A separate filing indicates Huang intends to sell an additional 50,000 shares imminently. His total sales to date exceed $1.9 billion underscoring the scale of his Nvidia holdings and the liquidity such plans provide.

Mark Stevens, a billionaire Nvidia board director with a $9.8 billion net worth, has also been actively divesting. On June 18, Stevens sold over 600,000 shares for approximately $88 million, part of a broader proposal filed earlier in June to sell up to 4 million shares. Having already offloaded more than 2 million shares, Stevens’ transactions, unlike Huang’s, occur outside a 10b5-1 plan, suggesting a more discretionary approach. These sales by both executives coincide with Nvidia’s remarkable market performance, driven by surging demand for its chips in artificial intelligence and data center applications. The company’s stock has been a standout performer, but such insider sales are not uncommon when valuations reach elevated levels, as they allow executives to diversify personal wealth while adhering to regulatory and governance standards.

The use of 10b5-1 plans, as in Huang’s case, is a standard practice among corporate leaders with significant stock-based wealth. These plans mitigate perceptions of market timing by scheduling sales in advance, often during periods of stock strength, and comply with SEC regulations to avoid insider trading concerns. Stevens’ lack of such a plan may reflect greater flexibility in his selling strategy, though it could draw more scrutiny from investors monitoring insider activity. Nvidia’s stock closed at $144.17 on Monday, a price that values the potential 6 million shares Huang could sell by year-end at $865 million, illustrating the immense scale of insider holdings. While these transactions represent a fraction of their respective stakes – Huang’s fortune is almost entirely Nvidia stock, and Stevens retains significant exposure – they signal prudent financial planning amid a buoyant market for the chipmaker. Investors will likely continue to watch insider sales closely, balancing them against Nvidia’s strong fundamentals and leadership in the semiconductor industry.

