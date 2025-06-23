Circle Stock Extends 3-Day Rally as Stablecoin Momentum Builds

Circle (CRCL) shares rose 9.51% to $263.14 on Monday, building on an 80% rally last week, driven by the Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a federal framework for stablecoins like Circle’s USDC (USDC-USD).

shares rose 9.51% to $263.14 on Monday, building on an 80% rally last week, driven by the Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a federal framework for stablecoins like Circle’s USDC (USDC-USD). Fiserv (FI) announced a new digital asset platform and stablecoin, FIUSD, leveraging Circle’s infrastructure, reinforcing Circle’s growing influence, as noted by Seaport Research Partners’ Buy rating with a $235 price target.

Circle’s stock has surged nearly 750% since its $31 IPO price on June 5, reflecting optimism about its role as a crypto disruptor amid improving U.S. regulations and increasing stablecoin adoption.

Shares of Circle (CRCL) climbed 9.51% to $263.14 on Monday, extending an 80% rally from last week, fueled by the Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a federal framework for stablecoins like Circle’s USDC (USDC-USD). The legislation, expected to gain House approval and presidential signature by year-end, signals a maturing regulatory environment for digital assets, bolstering investor confidence in Circle, whose stock has soared 748% since its IPO price of $31 on June 5. Wall Street’s optimism is further amplified by strategic partnerships, notably with Fiserv (FI), which announced plans to launch a digital asset platform and a new stablecoin, FIUSD, by year-end, leveraging Circle’s infrastructure alongside Paxos.

Circle’s role as a key partner in Fiserv’s stablecoin initiative underscores its growing influence in the digital asset ecosystem, as highlighted by Seaport Research Partners analyst Jeff Cantwell, who initiated coverage last week with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $235 price target. Cantwell views Circle as a leading crypto disruptor, well-positioned to capitalize on an improving U.S. regulatory landscape and increasing institutional adoption of stablecoins. The company’s USDC, a digital token pegged to the U.S. dollar, is gaining traction as a reliable medium for transactions and settlements, reinforcing Circle’s competitive edge in a market projected to expand significantly as blockchain technology integrates with traditional finance.

The broader implications of Circle’s success extend beyond its stock performance, as noted by Anthony Georgiades of Innovating Capital, who sees the company’s rise as validation of stablecoins’ critical role in the digital economy. The Senate’s legislative move reflects growing recognition of cryptocurrencies’ legitimacy, paving the way for greater integration with mainstream financial systems. Circle’s partnerships, regulatory tailwinds, and robust market performance position it to drive innovation in digital payments, though challenges such as regulatory scrutiny and market volatility remain. For now, CRCL’s rally reflects strong market belief in its ability to shape the future of finance, with deal-making and policy advancements serving as powerful catalysts for growth.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.