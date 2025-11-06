Trump Strikes Deal With Pharma Giants to Slash Obesity Drug Costs

Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have agreed with the Trump administration to reduce prices for Zepbound and Wegovy to $245 monthly for eligible Medicare patients with obesity and comorbidities, including a $50 copay, in exchange for a three-year tariff grace period on imports.

The deals expand Medicare coverage for these GLP-1 therapies, building on existing cardiac reimbursements, while offering direct cash prices of $299 for Zepbound and $499 for Wegovy through company platforms.

Fast-track reviews for upcoming oral weight-loss pills at $149 for lowest doses, combined with U.S. manufacturing commitments, aim to enhance accessibility amid competitive investments and political pressures on drug pricing.

In a landmark shift for U.S. healthcare policy, Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) have forged agreements with the Trump administration that dramatically expand access to their leading GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies – Zepbound and Wegovy – while shielding the companies from impending pharmaceutical import tariffs. These pacts, unveiled at a White House ceremony attended by President Donald Trump, prioritize affordability for Medicare beneficiaries amid escalating scrutiny over drug pricing and supply chain vulnerabilities.

The core of the arrangements centers on integrating these blockbuster treatments into Medicare coverage, a departure from longstanding prohibitions on reimbursing weight-loss medications. Beginning next year, Medicare and Medicaid enrollees diagnosed with obesity alongside comorbidities such as prediabetes or heart failure will gain eligibility to acquire Zepbound and Wegovy at a subsidized rate of $245 per month, with Medicare copayments capped at $50. This builds on existing provisions allowing Medicare reimbursement for Wegovy in select cardiovascular cases, addressing a critical gap for the 42 million Americans over age 65 who rely on the program. Such inclusions could alleviate the financial strain on patients confronting list prices exceeding $1,000 monthly, fostering broader adoption of these therapies proven to reduce cardiovascular risks and improve glycemic control in clinical trials.

Complementing government channels, both firms are extending direct-to-consumer options to enhance immediacy. Lilly’s Zepbound, already accessible via its LillyDirect platform, maintains an entry-level cash price of $299 for the lowest dose, while Novo’s Wegovy remains at $499 through NovoCare. These mechanisms underscore a dual-track strategy: leveraging public programs for scale while preserving private-market agility. Novo Nordisk’s CEO, Mike Doustdar, emphasized this alignment, stating that the deals will deliver semaglutide-based innovations to additional patients at reduced costs, reflecting the company’s longstanding commitment to accessibility.

Beyond injectables, the agreements accelerate regulatory pathways for oral formulations, granting fast-track reviews for forthcoming weight-loss pills from both entities. Upon approval – anticipated next year – these tablets will launch at $149 for introductory doses, with production committed to U.S. facilities to mitigate tariff exposures during a three-year grace period. This exemption mirrors concessions secured by competitors like Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN), which navigated similar pressures through prior price concessions. Germany’s Merck KGaA, facing analogous import duties, has also pursued comparable offsets.

These developments emerge against a backdrop of intensified executive action on pharmaceutical economics. Over the summer, the administration dispatched demands to 17 manufacturers, including Lilly and Pfizer, mandating Medicaid price reductions, direct patient discounts, and parity with international pricing in developed markets. Lilly CEO Dave Ricks, a prominent interlocutor in these dialogues, hailed the pacts as a collaborative milestone enabling policy evolution. His engagement, including pre-inauguration discussions with Trump and compliments from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., highlights a nuanced industry-administration rapport despite broader sector tensions.

Strategic U.S. investments further cement these ties. Lilly’s aggressive expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity for Zepbound and its diabetes counterpart Mounjaro – highlighted at a February Washington event with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick – positions the firm to meet surging demand, projected to exceed 20 million eligible U.S. patients by 2030 per epidemiological models. Novo, trailing in market share amid intensifying rivalry, counters with a $4.1 billion North Carolina facility upgrade initiated last year, alongside a fresh accord slashing prices for Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus for targeted Medicare users starting in 2027.

Trump framed the initiative as a vital intervention for public health, asserting it will enhance outcomes for millions grappling with obesity’s comorbidities, which contribute to over 300,000 annual U.S. deaths. Timed proximate to recent electoral setbacks for Republicans – where living costs dominated voter concerns – the announcement amplifies the administration’s narrative on economic relief, countering polls critiquing its fiscal stewardship. Yet the deals’ longevity hinges on sustained bipartisan support, given Medicare’s fiscal pressures and the GLP-1 class’s $50 billion-plus global revenue trajectory, driven by efficacy in weight management exceeding 15% reductions in landmark studies like STEP and SURMOUNT.

As these therapies transition from novelty to cornerstone interventions, the pacts signal a pragmatic recalibration: balancing innovation incentives with equitable access in an era of heightened trade frictions and demographic imperatives. For patients, the tangible relief – $245 monthly access versus $1,000 list equivalents – marks substantive progress toward mitigating the $173 billion annual U.S. obesity burden. For the sector, they exemplify adaptive resilience, potentially reshaping competitive dynamics as oral options and localized production propel further penetration.

