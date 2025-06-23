Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) shares soared 103% to $42.68 in premarket trading after announcing positive Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial results for CD388, demonstrating significant prevention efficacy against seasonal influenza over 24 weeks.

The results highlight CD388’s potential to offer once-per-season influenza protection, positioning Hims & Hers as a key player in biotechnology and boosting investor confidence in its therapeutic diversification.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) saw its shares surge 103% to $42.68 in premarket trading on Monday, driven by the announcement of promising results from a Phase 2b clinical trial for CD388, a drug candidate aimed at preventing seasonal influenza. The NAVIGATE trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, evaluated CD388’s effectiveness in healthy, unvaccinated adults aged 18 to 64. Participants received a single dose at the start of flu season, and the drug demonstrated statistically significant prevention efficacy across three dose groups over 24 weeks, meeting the trial’s primary endpoint. Additionally, CD388 achieved all secondary endpoints, showing efficacy at fever thresholds of 37.8 and 37.2 degrees Celsius and maintaining significant protection up to 28 weeks. The drug was well-tolerated, with no unexpected or dose-limiting side effects reported, marking a significant milestone in influenza prevention.

The results position Hims & Hers, traditionally known for its telehealth platform, as a rising player in biotechnology. Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and CEO of Cidara Therapeutics, a partner in the development, emphasized that CD388’s unprecedented efficacy could provide robust, once-per-season protection against influenza A and B strains. This is particularly impactful given the global burden of influenza, which the World Health Organization estimates causes 3 to 5 million severe cases annually. The market’s enthusiastic response reflects optimism about CD388’s potential to disrupt the flu prevention market, currently dominated by annual vaccines with variable efficacy rates, typically ranging from 40% to 60% per the CDC.

Hims & Hers’ pivot into innovative therapeutics aligns with its strategy to diversify beyond telehealth, where it has faced competitive pressures. The successful trial data could pave the way for regulatory submissions, potentially positioning CD388 as a game-changer in public health. Investors are clearly betting on the drug’s commercial prospects, though further studies and regulatory approvals remain critical hurdles. This development underscores Hims & Hers’ growing influence in addressing unmet medical needs.

