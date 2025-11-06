Snap Snaps Back: Stock Rallies on Strong Earnings and $400M AI Partnership

Snap Inc. (SNAP) announced a $400 million partnership with Perplexity AI to integrate its search engine into Snapchat, enhancing user engagement without immediate ad monetization, while positioning the platform against rivals like TikTok and Meta (META).

The company’s third-quarter revenue increased 10% to $1.51 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.49 billion, with direct-response ad revenue surging 8% due to optimized formats like Pixel Purchase and App Purchase.

This collaboration and financial progress drove Snap’s stock up 16% after hours and an additional 15% pre-market, reflecting investor confidence in its AI-driven growth strategy.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), the parent company of Snapchat, has solidified its position in the competitive social media landscape through a strategic partnership with Perplexity AI, an emerging player in artificial intelligence-driven search technology. This collaboration integrates Perplexity’s search engine directly into the Snapchat app, enabling users to access verifiable answers to their queries without exiting the platform. As part of the agreement, Perplexity will compensate Snap with $400 million over one year, comprising cash and equity, while revenue contributions from the partnership are anticipated to commence in 2026.

The move underscores Snap’s broader push to enhance user retention amid intensifying rivalry from platforms like TikTok and Meta’s (META) ecosystem, including Facebook (FB) and Instagram, which dominate advertising dollars due to their vast audiences. By embedding AI capabilities, Snapchat aims to keep its predominantly young user base engaged longer, fostering deeper interactions that could translate into sustained ad revenue growth. Perplexity, in turn, gains a vital channel to expand its reach among demographics it has historically struggled to penetrate, leveraging Snapchat’s 400 million-plus daily active users to build brand familiarity.

Evan Spiegel, Snap’s CEO, emphasized the non-monetized nature of the AI responses during the company’s third-quarter earnings discussion: “Perplexity will control the responses from their chatbot inside of Snapchat. So, we won’t be selling advertising against the Perplexity responses.” This approach prioritizes seamless user experience over immediate ad insertion, aligning with industry trends where AI personalization is becoming essential for maintaining relevance in fragmented digital ecosystems.

Complementing this initiative, Snap has intensified its focus on direct-response advertising formats, which are engineered to drive measurable actions such as app downloads or website visits. These ads saw an 8% revenue increase in the quarter, propelled by robust adoption of “Pixel Purchase” and “App Purchase” optimizations. These tools allow advertisers to precisely target high-intent users, enhancing conversion rates and addressing Snap’s longstanding challenge of proving return on investment to brands wary of its smaller scale compared to Meta or ByteDance.

Financially, the quarter reflected these efforts’ early promise. Revenue climbed 10% to $1.51 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion compiled by LSEG, a testament to resilient demand in a macroeconomic environment marked by cautious spending. The net loss also improved markedly, contracting to $104 million from $153 million in the prior-year period, signaling operational efficiencies amid investments in AI and product innovation.

Analysts view the Perplexity tie-up as a pragmatic win-win. Max Willens, principal analyst at Emarketer, noted, “Perplexity needs a way to build its profile among young consumers, and Snap needs an AI chat partner that will allow its users to stay engaged without leaving its app.” This sentiment echoes broader market dynamics, where AI integration is no longer optional but a core differentiator for social platforms. Snap’s stock reacted decisively, currently up nearly 18% at $8.59 in premarket hours, reflecting investor optimism about its potential to reclaim ad market share.

Looking ahead, this partnership positions Snap to capitalize on the accelerating convergence of social media and AI, where tools like generative search could redefine content discovery and engagement. With direct-response mechanisms gaining traction and AI enhancements rolling out, Snap is methodically addressing its vulnerabilities, potentially setting the stage for accelerated growth in user monetization.

