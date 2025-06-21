Walmart to Pay $10M to Settle Money Transfer Fraud Lawsuit

Walmart Inc. (WMT) agreed to pay $10 million to settle a U.S. Federal Trade Commission lawsuit alleging it ignored fraudsters using its money transfer services, causing consumer losses of hundreds of millions.

The FTC’s 2022 complaint highlighted scams like IRS impersonation and fake lottery schemes, with the settlement resolving Walmart’s appeal following a partial case dismissal in July 2024.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has agreed to a $10 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to address fraudsters exploiting its money transfer services, causing consumers to lose hundreds of millions of dollars, as reported by Reuters. Filed on June 20, in Chicago federal court, the settlement awaits approval by U.S. District Judge Manish Shah and includes Walmart’s commitment to halt processing of suspected fraudulent money transfers and to prevent assisting sellers or telemarketers believed to be engaging in fraud. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company, which serves as an agent for money transfer providers like MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI), Ria, and Western Union, neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in the agreement.

The FTC’s June 2022 complaint, cited by Reuters, accused Walmart of overlooking clear indicators of fraud, allowing scammers to cash out at its stores through schemes such as impersonating IRS agents, posing as family members in distress, or deceiving victims with fake lottery winnings requiring fee payments. These electronic money transfers, noted by FTC consumer protection bureau director Christopher Mufarrige, are favored by fraudsters due to their near-untraceable nature once funds are delivered, underscoring the need for robust compliance training to protect consumers. The settlement follows a partial dismissal of the FTC’s case by Judge Shah in July 2024, with the remaining claims prompting Walmart’s appeal, which the $10 million agreement now resolves.

Walmart’s role as a money transfer agent highlights the broader challenges faced by retailers in combating financial fraud within their extensive service networks. The company’s global footprint, with thousands of stores facilitating transactions, makes it a target for sophisticated scams that exploit vulnerabilities in electronic payment systems. The FTC’s action reflects heightened regulatory scrutiny on retailers to implement stringent fraud detection measures, aligning with industry trends toward enhanced consumer protection in digital finance. The $10 million penalty, while modest relative to Walmart’s scale, signals the importance of proactive compliance to mitigate risks that erode consumer trust and expose companies to legal liabilities.

