Cathie Wood Bets Big on Circle with $500M+ Stake

Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL) soared 20.39% on Friday, closing above $240.28 – capping an 80% weekly gain and a staggering 670% surge from its $31 IPO price.

soared 20.39% on Friday, closing above $240.28 – capping an 80% weekly gain and a staggering 670% surge from its $31 IPO price. Seaport Research Partners initiated CRCL coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and $235 price target, forecasting the stablecoin market to grow from $260 billion to $500 billion by 2026 and potentially $2 trillion long-term.

The U.S. Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act, providing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, boosted Circle’s outlook, with Ark Invest’s ARKK ETF holding over $500 million in CRCL stock, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL) has reinforced its standing as a leading player in the cryptocurrency market, with its stock surging 20% on Friday to close just above $240. In after-hours trading, shares climbed another 2.13% to $245.39, capping an 80% weekly gain and a staggering 670% rise from its $31 IPO price. The rally reflects strong investor confidence in Circle’s disruptive potential as a top-tier stablecoin issuer driving the future of digital finance. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, through its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), holds over $500 million in Circle stock, underscoring the firm’s belief in the long-term growth of stablecoins and blockchain technology.

The recent passage of the U.S. Senate’s GENIUS Act, which establishes a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins like Circle’s USDC (USDC-USD), has significantly boosted market sentiment, as it promises to enhance legitimacy and adoption of asset-backed digital tokens. Seaport Research Partners analyst Jeff Cantwell initiated coverage of Circle with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $235 price target, citing an improving regulatory climate in the company’s ability to capitalize on the expanding stablecoin ecosystem. Cantwell projects the stablecoin market capitalization to reach $50 billion by the end of 2026, with a longer-term potential of $2 trillion, driven by increasing use in financial transactions and institutional adoption.

Circle’s USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, facilitates efficient, low-cost transactions across blockchain networks, making it a critical infrastructure for global payments, remittances, and decentralized finance applications. The GENIUS Act’s regulatory clarity is expected to accelerate institutional uptake, particularly for cross-border transactions, where stablecoins offer significant advantages over traditional systems. The company’s focus on compliance and strategic partnerships with major financial institutions positions it to capture a substantial share of this growing market. The 670% post-IPO surge in Circle’s stock price highlights its ability to navigate the evolving crypto landscape, balancing innovation with scalability and regulatory demands.

Ark Invest’s substantial $500 million investment in Circle’s strategic alignment with the broader cryptocurrency market’s maturation, where stablecoins are increasingly seen as a cornerstone of digital asset infrastructure. Cantwell’s optimistic outlook, as noted on Friday, emphasizes Circle’s potential to drive operational efficiencies as the stablecoin market scales, positioning the company for sustained revenue growth.

