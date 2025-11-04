Palantir’s Outlook Tops Wall Street, But Stock Sinks on Lofty Valuation

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, up 63% year-over-year, driven by 52% growth in U.S. government contracts to $486 million and 121% surge in U.S. commercial revenue to $397 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.21 exceeding estimates.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $4.4 billion and projected fourth-quarter revenue over $1.3 billion with adjusted operating income of $695 – $699 million, signaling strong AI-driven momentum despite potential U.S. government shutdown impacts.

Despite these beats, PLTR shares fell more than 7% to $192.59 in premarket trading, trading at a forward P/E of 230 – far above Big Tech’s 35 average – amid analyst concerns over unsustainable valuation and AI hype risks, as noted by Jefferies’ underperform rating.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) continues to embody the high-stakes tension between explosive growth in artificial intelligence-driven analytics and the scrutiny of its elevated market valuation. As a leader in data integration and AI platforms, the company has carved out a niche serving both commercial enterprises and government entities, leveraging tools that enable everything from predictive supply chain optimizations to real-time threat detection. Its Gotham platform, in particular, has become integral to defense operations worldwide, while Foundry powers commercial deployments across industries like manufacturing and healthcare. Yet, this dual-market strength has not shielded PLTR from volatility, as evidenced by a 7.18% premarket decline to $192.59 on Tuesday, following a $207.18 p/sh close on Monday.

At the core of investor reactions lies a robust set of third-quarter results that underscored Palantir’s accelerating momentum. Revenue reached $1.18 billion for the period ending September 30, marking a 63% year-over-year surge and surpassing the $1.09 billion consensus from Wall Street analysts tracked by Bloomberg. This outperformance was propelled by divergent yet complementary segments: U.S. government contracts expanded 52% to $486 million, exceeding expectations of $471 million, reflecting sustained demand for Palantir’s surveillance and targeting capabilities amid geopolitical complexities. Meanwhile, the U.S. commercial business erupted 121% to $397 million, topping the $342 million forecast, a testament to the platform’s scalability in enterprise AI adoption. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.21 further highlighted operational efficiency, doubling the $0.10 from the prior year’s third quarter and beating the $0.17 estimate.

Looking ahead, Palantir’s guidance amplifies this trajectory. Fourth-quarter revenue is projected at just over $1.3 billion, clearing the $1.2 billion analyst benchmark, with adjusted operating income anticipated between $695 million and $699 million – well above the $575 million expected. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook to $4.4 billion from $4.15 billion, signaling confidence in sustained expansion despite headwinds like the U.S. government shutdown’s potential disruptions to federal spending. CEO Alex Karp emphasized this in a shareholder letter, describing the U.S. commercial arm as “an absolute juggernaut,” a nod to its role in fueling overall profitability amid broader economic uncertainties.

These figures arrive against a backdrop of prior quarters that similarly exceeded expectations on both revenue and earnings, yet elicited tempered stock responses due to persistent valuation debates and softer international performance. Shares have climbed more than 173% year-to-date, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 230 – starkly divergent from the 35 average for the ‘Mag Seven’ big tech peers, according to Bloomberg data. This premium pricing has drawn sharp critiques from analysts, who question its sustainability in an AI landscape prone to hype cycles and macroeconomic shifts.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill captured this skepticism in a Tuesday note, upholding an underperform rating and arguing that the risk-reward profile appears unfavorable, with the stock vulnerable to any cooling in AI enthusiasm. Such views echo broader concerns over Palantir’s reliance on high-profile, controversy-laden contracts, including those with the Israeli military and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which have sparked ethical debates and public protests. While these deals bolster revenue stability, they also expose the firm to reputational risks that could amplify downside pressures in a risk-averse market.

Ultimately, Palantir’s narrative hinges on its ability to translate AI prowess into enduring commercial dominance, converting government-derived innovations into scalable private-sector wins. With platforms that integrate disparate data sources for actionable insights, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the global push toward data sovereignty and automated decision-making. However, as valuation multiples stretch, the market’s verdict will increasingly weigh tangible execution against speculative fervor, determining whether PLTR solidifies as a defensive tech stalwart or succumbs to the gravity of overextension.

