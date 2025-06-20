Meta Considered Perplexity Acquisition Before Backing Scale AI

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) engaged in unsuccessful acquisition talks with Perplexity AI Inc., valued at $14 billion, before investing $14.3 billion for a 49% stake in Scale AI.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is intensifying its artificial intelligence strategy through strategic acquisitions and talent recruitment, as reported by Bloomberg, with recent discussions to acquire Perplexity AI Inc. falling through before the company finalized a $14.3 billion investment for a 49% stake in Scale AI. The failed talks with Perplexity, a search startup recently valued at $14 billion after a new funding round, underscore Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive approach to bolstering AI capabilities amid fierce industry competition. Although financial terms of the Perplexity discussions were not disclosed, Meta’s pivot to Scale AI, a data-labeling firm critical for training AI models, highlights its focus on enhancing infrastructure to accelerate AI development.

Meta’s investment in Scale AI, completed in June, positions the company to leverage Scale’s expertise in preparing high-quality datasets, a foundational element for advancing generative AI and machine learning applications. Bloomberg notes that Meta’s broader AI strategy includes recruiting top talent, with notable successes such as hiring Scale AI’s former CEO Alexandr Wang and leading researchers from Google DeepMind and Sesame AI Inc. However, not all recruitment efforts have succeeded, as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed on a podcast that some of his staff declined Meta’s offers, which included $100 million signing bonuses and even larger compensation packages. These rejections reflect the competitive landscape for AI talent, where companies like Meta are vying to attract expertise to close the gap with industry leaders.

The pursuit of Perplexity, known for its AI-driven search technology, signals Meta’s interest in integrating innovative search capabilities into its ecosystem, potentially enhancing its social media and advertising platforms. While the Perplexity deal did not materialize, Meta’s substantial investment in Scale AI aligns with its goal of building robust AI infrastructure to support applications ranging from content recommendation to augmented reality. Zuckerberg’s frustration with the pace of Meta’s AI progress has driven this multifaceted approach, combining acquisitions, investments, and aggressive hiring to position Meta as a formidable player in the AI race. The company’s efforts reflect broader industry trends, where tech giants are investing heavily in AI to capture market share in emerging technologies.

