Iren Rallies After Securing Massive $9.7B AI Partnership With Microsoft

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) secured a $9.7 billion five-year agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to supply AI cloud capacity using Nvidia (NVDA) GB300 GPUs, featuring a 20% prepayment credited in years three through five.

IREN committed $5.8 billion to purchase the GPUs from Dell Technologies (DELL), enabling a swift expansion into AI data centers powered by renewable energy.

The announcement drove IREN shares up over 21% to $73.65 in premarket, nearing its all-time high, with Microsoft up 0.84% to $521.32 and Dell up 4%, following a 500% year-to-date gain for IREN through October 31.

In a landmark move underscoring the escalating demand for high-performance computing infrastructure in the artificial intelligence sector, Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has secured a transformative five-year agreement valued at $9.7 billion to provide Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with dedicated cloud capacity powered by advanced Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) GB300 graphics processing units. This partnership positions IREN, traditionally known for its bitcoin mining operations, as a pivotal player in the AI data center ecosystem, leveraging its renewable energy-sourced facilities in North America to deliver scalable GPU resources essential for Microsoft’s expansive Azure cloud platform.

The deal’s structure incorporates a 20% prepayment from Microsoft, which IREN will apply as credits during years three through five, providing upfront capital to fuel expansion while aligning long-term incentives for sustained performance. Complementing this arrangement, IREN has committed $5.8 billion to procure the necessary Nvidia GB300 GPUs directly from Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), ensuring a seamless supply chain for deployment across its growing portfolio of data centers. This procurement not only accelerates IREN’s transition from cryptocurrency mining to AI workloads but also capitalizes on the GB300’s superior architecture, which offers enhanced efficiency in training large-scale AI models compared to prior generations like the H100.

Market reactions have been swift and pronounced. IREN’s U.S.-listed shares surged more than 21% to $73.65 in premarket trading on Monday, approaching the October 15 all-time high of $74.15 and reflecting investor enthusiasm for the company’s pivot amid the global AI infrastructure bottleneck. Year-to-date through October 31, IREN stock has skyrocketed over 500%, outpacing many peers in the nascent AI cloud segment and highlighting the premium valuation commanded by firms with proven energy-efficient compute capabilities. Microsoft’s shares edged 0.84% higher to $521.32, signaling quiet confidence in securing priority access to next-generation GPUs amid fierce competition from hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. Dell’s stock, buoyed by its role as the hardware integrator, advanced nearly 4% to $167.54 in premarket, reinforcing its status as a linchpin in enterprise AI deployments.

This transaction arrives at a critical juncture for the AI industry, where compute shortages have constrained innovation, prompting tech giants to forge strategic alliances with specialized providers. IREN’s emphasis on hydroelectric-powered sites in regions like British Columbia and Texas not only mitigates the environmental scrutiny facing energy-intensive AI operations but also underpins cost predictability in an era of volatile power markets. As Microsoft intensifies its Copilot ecosystem and Azure AI offerings, the infusion of GB300 capacity could accelerate breakthroughs in generative AI and multimodal processing, while IREN’s revenue diversification – projected to dwarf its legacy mining income – fortifies its balance sheet against crypto market fluctuations. For Dell, the order validates its PowerEdge server lineup’s adaptability to AI accelerators, potentially catalyzing further contracts in a supply chain projected to exceed $200 billion annually by decade’s end.

Overall, this multifaceted agreement exemplifies the convergence of cloud, hardware, and energy sectors in fueling AI’s next phase, with IREN emerging as an unlikely yet formidable contender poised to capture enduring value in the compute arms race.

