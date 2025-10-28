Nokia Stock Soars 26% After Nvidia Takes Surprise Stake

Nokia (NOK) has secured a $1 billion investment from Nvidia (NVDA) , involving the issuance of over 166 million new shares to fund AI initiatives and corporate purposes, while shares surged 26% to a 52-week high of $8.19.

The partnership focuses on developing 6G technology by adapting Nokia’s 5G and 6G software for Nvidia’s chips and collaborating on AI networking solutions, with Nvidia considering Nokia’s tech for its AI infrastructure.

This deal aligns with Nvidia’s recent investments, including $5 billion in Intel (INTC), $100 billion in OpenAI, $500 million in Wayve, and $667 million in Nscale, as highlighted at its upcoming developer conference.

Nokia’s (NOK) strategic alliance with Nvidia (NVDA) marks a pivotal convergence of telecommunications infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities, positioning both companies at the forefront of next-generation network development. The Finnish telecommunications giant, long established as a key supplier of 5G cellular equipment to global providers, has secured a $1 billion equity investment from Nvidia, the dominant force in AI chip design. This infusion will enable Nokia to issue more than 166 million new shares, directing the proceeds toward advancing its AI initiatives and broader corporate objectives.

The partnership extends beyond financial support, encompassing collaborative efforts to engineer 6G cellular technology. Nokia plans to optimize its 5G and 6G software stacks for seamless integration with Nvidia’s high-performance chips, fostering innovations in AI-centric networking solutions. In turn, Nvidia has expressed interest in embedding Nokia’s advanced technologies into its evolving AI infrastructure architectures, potentially enhancing data center efficiency and edge computing for hyperscale environments. This synergy leverages Nokia’s deep expertise in radio access networks and optical transport, complemented by Nvidia’s prowess in GPU-accelerated computing, to address escalating demands for low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity in AI-driven applications such as autonomous systems and real-time analytics.

Market reaction underscored the perceived value of this development, with Nokia shares surging 26% to reach a 52-week high of $8.19. The move reflects investor confidence in Nokia’s repositioning from its historical consumer mobile roots toward enterprise-grade telecom solutions, amid a global race to deploy AI-enhanced networks. Nokia’s portfolio, including its AirScale radio platform and cloud-native core, already supports over 150 commercial 5G deployments worldwide, and this collaboration could accelerate its contributions to 6G standardization efforts led by bodies like the 3GPP.

Nvidia’s investment in Nokia (NVDA) aligns with its aggressive expansion strategy, where equity stakes serve as catalysts for ecosystem integration. In recent months, the company has pursued similar arrangements, including a $5 billion commitment to Intel (INTC) to bolster semiconductor synergies, a $100 billion pledge to OpenAI for foundational AI model scaling, $500 million in self-driving technology firm Wayve, and $667 million in U.K.-based cloud infrastructure provider Nscale. These initiatives highlight Nvidia’s transition from pure-play chipmaker to a comprehensive AI platform architect, emphasizing partnerships that embed its CUDA ecosystem across industries.

As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote at the company’s developer conference in Washington, D.C., attended by policymakers and industry leaders, expect deeper insights into these Nokia collaborations. This event arrives at a juncture when regulatory scrutiny on AI infrastructure intensifies, yet underscores the sector’s momentum. With 6G research targeting terabit-per-second speeds and sub-millisecond latencies by the early 2030s, Nokia and Nvidia’s joint push could redefine telecom economics, enabling ubiquitous AI inference at the network edge while mitigating energy constraints in dense urban deployments. For Nokia, this not only fortifies its balance sheet but also cements its role in an AI-infused connectivity landscape, where traditional telco boundaries increasingly blur with computational paradigms.

