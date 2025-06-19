A $6.5 trillion notional value of U.S.-listed options, including $4.2 trillion in index options, $708 billion in ETF bets, and $819 billion in single stock options, will expire on Friday during a “triple witching” event, potentially increasing stock market volatility next week.

The S&P 500 (SPX) at 5,981 has been stabilized since May by a “pinning” effect from bearish options trades placed during April’s tariff-driven volatility, with dealers hedging in a positive gamma environment, according to Rocky Fishman of Asym 500 LLC.

Dealer hedging dynamics, critical to market stability, could amplify post-expiration swings, with Citigroup Inc. (C) strategists noting Friday’s expiration as “notable” despite triple-witching days typically not spiking volatility on the day itself.

A massive $6.5 trillion notional value of U.S.-listed options is set to expire on Friday, marking a quarterly “triple witching” event that could pave the way for heightened stock market volatility next week, despite subdued daily movements since early May, according to a Bloomberg report. The expiration, described by Rocky Fishman of Asym 500 LLC as “one of the largest ever,” involves $4.2 trillion in index options, $708 billion in U.S. ETF bets, and $819 billion in single stock options, per Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates, with Fishman’s broader $6.5 trillion figure also accounting for equity index futures options. Citigroup strategists Vishal Vivek and Stuart Kaiser told the publication that while triple-witching days typically do not spike volatility on the expiration day itself, Friday’s event remains “notable” for its scale.

The S&P 500 (SPX), currently at 5,981, has been stabilized by a “pinning” effect from bearish options trades placed earlier in 2025, when a recovery to near-record highs seemed unlikely amid tariff-driven turbulence in early April. Fishman explained that pessimistic investors, anticipating further declines, bought protective puts funded by selling calls around the 6,000 level, which appeared unattainable during the tariff drama. This positive gamma environment, where dealers sell into rallies and buy dips to hedge their positions, has contributed to market calm since May, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing tariff negotiations. However, Matthew Thompson of Little Harbor Advisors highlighted that during April’s volatility, dealers exacerbated swings by dumping stocks in falling markets and buying them back during rebounds, underscoring the influence of dealer hedging on equity markets.

The triple-witching event’s significance lies in its potential to disrupt this relative stability, as dealers adjust hedges post-expiration, potentially amplifying price swings in the equity markets, including for firms like Citigroup Inc. (C), which actively analyzes such events. Thompson, who manages equity ETFs, monitors these expirations to inform tactical volatility positions, emphasizing the critical role of dealer hedging dynamics. The absence of a standardized method to calculate expiring derivatives adds complexity, with Citi’s $5.8 trillion estimate reflecting a narrower scope than Fishman’s $6.5 trillion. As the market navigates this pivotal expiration, the interplay of options dynamics and dealer behavior will likely shape the trajectory of U.S. equities in the coming week, particularly within the context of broader economic uncertainties.

