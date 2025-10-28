PayPal Stock Rallies After Game-Changing Deal with OpenAI

PayPal (PYPL) shares surged 10.46% to $77.74 in premarket trading following a partnership with OpenAI to embed its digital wallet into ChatGPT, enabling seamless purchases for hundreds of millions of users starting next year.

The deal positions PayPal as a key payments infrastructure for AI-driven commerce, handling backend processing, fraud reduction, and merchant integrations while leveraging its vast verified networks for secure transactions.

This collaboration aligns with PayPal’s broader AI strategy, including deals with Google and Perplexity, and internal use of OpenAI tools to accelerate product development amid growing e-commerce opportunities projected to exceed $1 trillion annually by 2025.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares surged 10.46% to $77.74 in premarket trading on Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for a landmark partnership with OpenAI that embeds PayPal’s digital wallet directly into ChatGPT. The company told CNBC exclusively that the agreement, finalized over the weekend, enables seamless integration across PayPal’s ecosystem, allowing its hundreds of millions of loyal wallet holders to complete purchases via a “Buy with PayPal” button on the platform, while merchants gain access to ChatGPT’s vast user base for listing and selling inventory.

The collaboration positions PayPal as a foundational payments infrastructure provider in the emerging landscape of agentic AI-driven commerce, where intelligent agents assist users in discovering and acquiring products. PayPal CEO Alex Chriss emphasized the security and efficiency of this setup, noting that verified consumers can draw from linked bank accounts, credit cards, or stored balances, with built-in protections including package tracking and dispute resolution. For merchants, PayPal handles critical backend functions such as routing, payment validation, and fraud mitigation, eliminating the need for individual sign-ups with OpenAI. This leverages PayPal’s extensive verified merchant network – the largest globally – paired with its equally robust consumer verification processes, minimizing risks in AI-facilitated transactions.

OpenAI’s push into e-commerce underscores the platform’s evolution beyond conversational AI, with ChatGPT now serving over 700 million weekly users who could increasingly rely on it for personalized shopping experiences. Recent integrations, including last month’s connections to Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and Etsy Inc. (ETSY) merchants, and a deal with Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced two weeks ago, illustrate a deliberate strategy to transform the tool into a commerce enabler. Chriss described this shift as a “whole new paradigm for shopping,” highlighting how agentic commerce could redefine consumer behavior by combining AI’s discovery capabilities with trusted payment rails.

PayPal’s broader ambitions in this space extend beyond OpenAI, with recent agreements alongside Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOGL) and AI specialist Perplexity reinforcing its role as a neutral backbone for AI ecosystems. These moves align with PayPal’s ongoing efforts to combat decelerating growth in traditional online payments, where competition from fintech disruptors and embedded finance solutions has intensified. By 2025, global e-commerce transactions facilitated by AI are projected to exceed $1 trillion annually, according to industry forecasts, driven by advancements in natural language processing and predictive personalization that reduce cart abandonment rates by up to 30%.

Internally, PayPal is deepening its OpenAI ties by expanding access to the company’s enterprise AI tools among employees, aiming to accelerate product development cycles and enhance operational efficiencies. This dual approach—not only embedding PayPal in external AI platforms but also infusing AI into its own workflows—signals a proactive adaptation to an industry where payments providers must evolve from mere processors to intelligent enablers. As agentic AI matures, partnerships like this could unlock new revenue streams for PayPal, including transaction fees from AI-originated sales and premium services for merchants seeking AI-optimized listings, ultimately fortifying its competitive edge in a digital economy increasingly mediated by intelligent systems.

