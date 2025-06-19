OpenAI Revamps Pricing for ChatGPT Business Tier

OpenAI has shifted ChatGPT Enterprise from a fixed-price model to a credits-based system, allowing businesses to buy credits for advanced tools and features, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The flexible pricing, with undisclosed costs varying by credit volume, aims to broaden ChatGPT Enterprise adoption across diverse workforces amid fierce industry competition.

OpenAI, a leading player in the artificial intelligence sector, has revamped the pricing model for its ChatGPT Enterprise chatbot to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The company, which achieved $10 billion in annual recurring revenue from its products as of June 2025, has shifted from a fixed-price structure to a flexible credits-based system, allowing businesses to purchase credits to access advanced tools and additional features tailored to their needs. This strategic move, detailed to the publication by a person familiar with the matter, aims to make ChatGPT Enterprise more accessible across diverse workforces, with pricing varying based on credit volume, though specific costs remain undisclosed.

The transition comes amid intensifying competition in the AI industry, where OpenAI’s ChatGPT has set a high benchmark, prompting rivals to accelerate their offerings. The Information reported on Wednesday that OpenAI is also offering discounted ChatGPT subscriptions, with price reductions ranging from 10% to 20%, signaling an aggressive push to capture market share. OpenAI’s revenue milestone underscores the widespread adoption of its AI solutions, particularly ChatGPT, which has become a cornerstone for businesses seeking to integrate conversational AI into operations. The credits system reflects a broader trend in enterprise software, where customizable pricing aligns with scalability and user demand.

OpenAI’s pricing overhaul positions it to maintain its edge in a crowded AI landscape, where competitors are investing heavily in generative AI and enterprise-grade solutions. The company’s focus on flexibility and discounts could attract a wider range of clients, from startups to large corporations, while sustaining its revenue growth. The lack of public pricing details for ChatGPT Enterprise suggests a tailored sales approach, likely targeting high-value contracts. As the AI sector continues to mature, OpenAI’s ability to balance innovation with competitive pricing will be critical to its long-term dominance.

