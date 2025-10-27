Amazon Plans Massive 30,000 Job Cuts in Corporate Shake-Up

Amazon plans to eliminate up to 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday, representing nearly 10% of its 350,000 corporate employees and the largest such cut since 27,000 roles were removed in late 2022.

The reductions span divisions including human resources, devices and services, and operations, aligning with CEO Andy Jassy’s efforts to curb bureaucracy through process changes and AI-driven automation of routine tasks.

Shares rose 1.23% to $226.97 on Monday, with third-quarter earnings set for Thursday potentially shedding light on cost controls amid shifting financial priorities.

Amazon (AMZN) is set to implement significant workforce reductions, targeting up to 30,000 corporate positions as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and address overstaffing from the pandemic-era surge in e-commerce demand. According to Reuters, the move – beginning with email notifications to affected employees on Tuesday morning – underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to operational efficiency amid a maturing post-pandemic landscape. While this figure accounts for a modest fraction of Amazon’s global workforce of 1.55 million, it equates to approximately 10% of its 350,000 corporate staff, marking the most substantial single round of cuts since the elimination of around 27,000 roles in late 2022.

The initiative aligns with Chief Executive Andy Jassy’s explicit focus on curbing internal bureaucracy, a priority he has emphasized through targeted reductions in managerial layers and process optimizations. Earlier this year, Jassy highlighted the impact of an anonymous feedback mechanism designed to pinpoint inefficiencies, which has generated 1,500 submissions and prompted more than 450 procedural adjustments. In June, he further indicated that advancements in artificial intelligence would accelerate such transformations by automating routine tasks, potentially amplifying future headcount adjustments across the organization. This perspective reflects a wider industry trend where leading technology firms, including Amazon, leverage AI to enhance productivity while recalibrating labor costs in response to softened consumer spending and inflationary pressures.

The impending reductions are expected to span multiple divisions, with potential effects on human resources – internally termed People Experience and Technology – devices and services, and operations, among others. Managers of the involved teams received specialized training on Monday to handle communications sensitively, ensuring a structured rollout. Over the preceding two years, Amazon has methodically pruned smaller cohorts in areas such as devices, communications, and podcasting, building toward this more comprehensive effort. Although the precise extent of the cuts remains fluid and subject to evolving financial imperatives, reports suggest the human resources unit alone could see a reduction of roughly 15%.

Market sentiment appears resilient in the face of these developments, with Amazon shares advancing 1.23% to $226.97 during Monday afternoon trading. Investors may view the measures as a proactive step to bolster margins ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings disclosure on Thursday, where updates on cost controls and AI integration could provide additional clarity. As a dominant player in cloud computing through Amazon Web Services and a cornerstone of global retail, these adjustments position the company to navigate economic uncertainties with greater agility, drawing on its proven adaptability in scaling resources to match demand fluctuations.

