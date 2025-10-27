Qualcomm Surges After Big AI Push to Rival Nvidia and AMD

Qualcomm’s (QCOM) shares surged over 20% to a 52-week high of $205.95 following the announcement of its AI200 and AI250 chips, targeting the data center market for AI inference with low power consumption and modular server options available from 2026.

Leveraging its Hexagon NPU technology scaled from PC processors, the AI200 integrates a full server rack with a Qualcomm CPU, while the AI250 offers 10x greater memory bandwidth in 2027, supporting an annual release cadence through 2028.

This diversification effort aims to reduce reliance on smartphone revenue, which comprised $6.3 billion of Q3’s $10.4 billion total, positioning Qualcomm against Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) amid hyperscaler competition from Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Qualcomm’s (QCOM) strategic pivot toward the data center arena marks a pivotal expansion beyond its entrenched mobile ecosystem, positioning the semiconductor giant as a formidable contender in the high-stakes realm of AI infrastructure. With shares surging over 20% to a 52-week peak of $205.95, the announcement of its AI200 and AI250 chip platforms underscores a calculated bid to capture value in AI inference workloads, where efficiency and cost containment are paramount.

At the core of this initiative lies Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU, a technology refined through years of integration into Windows PC processors and now scaled for enterprise-scale demands. The AI200, slated for availability in 2026, integrates this NPU into a comprehensive server rack solution that includes a dedicated Qualcomm CPU, optimizing for the inference phase of AI operations – deploying pre-trained models rather than the resource-intensive training process. This focus aligns with the escalating pressures on data center operators to manage soaring operational expenses, where total cost of ownership emerges as a decisive factor. By emphasizing low power consumption, Qualcomm’s offerings promise to alleviate the energy burdens that have ballooned alongside the proliferation of massive server deployments.

Building on this foundation, the AI250, expected in 2027, elevates performance with 10x the memory bandwidth of its predecessor, enabling faster data throughput for more complex inference tasks. A third iteration is planned for 2028, signaling Qualcomm’s commitment to an annual release rhythm that mirrors the rapid evolution of AI hardware landscapes. Flexibility defines the rollout: enterprises can procure individual AI200 or AI250 accelerators, modular server components, or full rack-scale systems, broadening accessibility. As articulated by Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager for technology planning, edge solutions, and data centers at Qualcomm, this modular approach even opens doors to collaborations with incumbents like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), blurring lines between competition and ecosystem integration.

This foray builds on Qualcomm’s prior, albeit aborted, data center ambitions. The 2017 Qualcomm Centriq 2400 platform, co-developed with Microsoft (MSFT), faltered amid fierce rivalry from Intel (INTC) and AMD, compounded by legal distractions that diverted executive bandwidth. In contrast, today’s AI100 Ultra card serves as a bridge, functioning as an add-in accelerator for existing servers, but the AI200 and AI250 series advance toward bespoke, inference-optimized architectures that sidestep the pitfalls of past ventures.

Qualcomm’s diversification imperative is evident in its financial profile. Third-quarter revenue reached $10.4 billion, with $6.3 billion derived from the handset segment – a stark reminder of its vulnerability to smartphone market fluctuations and licensing dependencies. While data center contributions remain unreported, penetration into this sector could materially diversify revenue streams, especially as global AI inference demand surges. Hyperscalers such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft increasingly favor proprietary silicon like AWS Inferentia, Google TPUs, and Azure Cobalt to control costs and performance, intensifying the challenge for newcomers.

Yet Qualcomm’s mobile-honed expertise in power-efficient, edge-oriented computing confers a distinct edge in inference-centric designs, where real-time, low-latency processing trumps raw training horsepower. Nvidia’s CUDA ecosystem and AMD’s Instinct accelerators dominate training workflows, but inference’s shift toward distributed, energy-conscious deployments – projected to constitute over 80% of AI compute by decade’s end – levels the field for specialized entrants. Success will hinge on forging partnerships with cloud providers and OEMs, demonstrating superior TCO in pilot deployments, and iterating swiftly on the promised annual cadence. In a market where inference chips could exceed $100 billion annually by 2030, Qualcomm’s measured entry, rooted in proven NPU scalability, positions it not merely as a challenger but as a pragmatic innovator reshaping data center economics.

